Elon Musk Says Shelter Orders In Place During COVID-19 Are "Fascist,quot;

Elon Musk called for shelter-in-place orders in the San Francisco Bay Area and across the United States for "fascist,quot; actions that are stripping people of their freedom in a Tesla earnings call on Wednesday. Musk's comments come after a torrent of criticism for the comments he made on Tuesday night on Twitter, in which the billionaire CEO echoed President Trump in capital letters:Free America now."

The protest started after Musk said: "We are a little concerned that we cannot resume production in the Bay Area, and that should be identified as a serious risk." Six Bay Area counties jointly extended shelter-in-place orders affecting San Francisco, Fremont, and other cities through May 31, with only a few minor restrictions.

"Give people back their damn freedom."

"Expanding the shelter in place, or as we call it, forcibly imprisoning people in their homes, against all of their constitutional rights, is, in my opinion, breaking people's freedoms in horrible and wrong ways, and not why people came to the United States and built this country, "said Musk." What the fuck! "

"If someone wants to stay in the house, that's great," Musk continued. “They must be allowed to stay in the house and they must not be forced to leave. But to say that they cannot leave their house and will be arrested if they do … this is fascist. This is not democratic. This is not freedom. Give people back their damn freedom. "

Tesla's main factory is located in Fremont, California, and after initially trying to fight county orders that list the automaker as nonessential, Musk eventually shuttered the facility along with the company's Buffalo solar panel plant. Although Musk kept the factory open for five days after the initial shelter-in-place order, Tesla defied the order once again last week by asking some employees of the Fremont factory to return to work. (The company's Nevada Gigafactory remains open, despite the state governor ordering all non-core businesses to be closed.)

Musk said in the call that Tesla would be fine after the COVID-19 crisis, but that small businesses would not. "Everything that people have worked for their entire lives is being destroyed in real time," he said of state orders to close nonessential businesses. "I think people are going to be very angry about this and very angry."

Musk has been an outspoken critic of some of the security measures instituted in the US. USA Due to the coronavirus pandemic, mainly at odds with the state-mandated shelter-in-place guide that has shut down large sectors of the economy. But Musk's criticism has sometimes spread beyond concern for the economy and the labor market. You have questioned the basic science of the coronavirus and made incorrect projections about the severity of the virus, predicting that there would be few cases in the United States at the end of April. Right now, there are around 25,000 new cases confirmed daily, and that's almost certainly a low count, as there are issues with testability.

How The edgeRussell Brandom chronicled earlier today, Musk now has a troublesome story with his public communications about COVID-19:

Update April 29, 7:55 PM ET: Additional context added around Musk's comments regarding COVID-19.