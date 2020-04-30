Ellen DeGeneres came out 23 years ago: see more LGBTQ TV news

On April 30, 1997, Ellen Degeneres changed television for the better.
At the end of his hit comedy ABC EllenSeason 4, after months of speculation and just a few weeks after the comedy legend appeared on the cover of April 13, Hour Magazine stamped with the words "Yes, I'm Gay," the two-part seminal episode known as "The Puppy Episode,quot; aired, taking DeGeneres' character Ellen Morgan out of the closet.
For the first time in television history, an openly lesbian actress played an openly lesbian character, the protagonist, no less! And on a Disney-owned network!
While the two-part episode received criticism and condemnation from the usual conservative suspects, it was far more celebrated, drawing 42 million viewers (the highest in the show's history), earning the Emmy for Best Writing for a Comedy Series. , a Peabody Award and a GLAAD Media Award in 1998 for DeGeneres.
However, the price of progress turned out to be high. While ABC renewed Ellen During a fifth season, he began issuing a warning notice to parents before each episode. "It was like this voice like you were entering some kind of radiation center," DeGeneres said. Weekly entertainment, criticizing the decision of the network. "It was very offensive, and don't you think that will affect the ratings?"
Sure enough, it did. Ellen it was canceled at the end of the fifth season.
DeGeneres retired to stand-up comedy, where it had started, before attempting a return to television for the first time in 2001 with the short-lived Ellen's show, a CBS comedy in which her character was an outspoken lesbian from the stars, before achieving her true rebirth as a presenter on a long-loved and well-loved talk show. The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2003.
Laura Dern, who was a guest on the episode when the woman Ellen develops feelings big enough to come out of the closet, she admitted in 2007 on the DeGeneres talk show that she faced a backlash over her appearance and didn't work for a year and .. half after.
"It was significant because I was making successful independent films and, just a few months earlier, I was in Jurassic Park, the most successful movie in history. Then it was as if they offered you this, offered you that, and it just stopped. Which is kind of wild, "Dern told Vulture about the time in 2019." Luckily for the long road to a career, you can look back and say, how great it feels, how backward we are. "
However, she described the role as the "greatest thing,quot; and an "incredible honor,quot;.
Speaking about the momentous occasion in his life in a 2008 interview with TelevisionWeek, DeGeneres noted, "It was a big step in my life. I think people felt honesty. I think it helped a lot of people, and still this day. I heard about parents and children who were able to have an honest conversation while watching that show. Ultimately, that's what TV can be: It can start conversations. "
In honor of DeGeneres' breakthrough appearance, take a walk down the path of rainbow-colored memories and catch a glimpse of all the LGBTQ news on television before and since, conversations have also started in homes across States. United.
CBS
1971: Everything in the family
Everyone in the family He made LGBT history when he introduced the first gay primetime character in 1971, revealing that Archie Bunker's bar friend Steve was gay. Later in the show's career, Archie discovered that Edith's cousin was a lesbian who left her estate to her partner.
ABC via Getty Images
1972: That certain summer
Martin Sheen, Hal Holbrook and Hope Lange He starred in this remarkable ABC TV movie about a divorced father who has found love with a younger man and struggles to tell his teenage son about his new life. The film is characterized by representing homosexuality in a comprehensive light, read: normal.
ABC via Getty Images
1973: an American family
Whether it was with his family, Lance Loud He made history when he went out to the nation of viewers of the "first reality show," the documentary that followed his family.
Youtube
1975: Hot l Balitmore
the Norman Lear comedy protagonist James Cromwell, Charlotte Rae and Conchata Ferrell Perhaps he had the first representation of a gay couple in an American television series.
ABC via Getty Images
1977: soap
Billy Crystal portrayed Jodie Dallas, a regular series in the soap opera novel Soap. The character was divisive at the time: The first plots made him want to become a woman, he dated several women, but he was eventually the first gay father on primetime television.
Youtube
1978: Robin Tyler
Robin tyler She was the first lesbian on American television in a Showtime comedy special presented by Phyllis Diller.
A B C
1989: thirty-something
Recurring characters Russell (David Marshall Green) and Peter (Peter Frechette) are shown together in bed "the next morning,quot;. No kisses or touches were shown and the scene garnered a lot of attention as advertisers fled the series.
FOX
1991: Roc
One of the first Fox shows, Roc, was the first to have a gay wedding on television. Comedy starred Charles S. Dutton like Roc, a Baltimore garbage collector. In a "very special episode,quot;, Roc discovers that his uncle is gay and has a partner. The family does a ceremony for the two of them at home.
NBC
1991: L.A. Law
The legal drama L.A. Law featured the first romantic lesbian kiss, even if it was an audience ploy, on primetime television between Abby Perkins (Michele Greene) and C. J. Lamb (Amanda Donohoe)
ABC via Getty Images
1992: A life to live
In 1992 the world met A life to liveBilly Douglas, played by a young man Ryan Phillippe, the first gay teen character on daytime television.
ABC via Getty Images
1992: Roseanne
It is no stranger to breaking barriers, Roseanne featured one of the first openly lesbian characters on television with Nancy Bartlett (Sandra Bernhard) The character recurred from the fourth season to the end of the series.
A B C
1994: my so-called life
While A life to live had his first gay teen in 1992, the first regular character in the openly gay primetime teen series came to us in My call lifeEnrique "Rickie,quot; Vásquez, played by Wilson Cruz.
MTV
1994: The Real World: San Francisco
In 1994, viewers also gathered Pedro Zamora in The real world: San Francisco. Pedro was openly gay and HIV positive. Your engagement ceremony with Sean Sasser It was the first (real) same-sex engagement ceremony broadcast on national television. Zamora died shortly after the end of his Real world season.
NBC
1996: friends
Episode "The One With The Lesbian Wedding,quot; friends It is considered the first primetime television episode featuring a lesbian wedding.
ABC via Getty Images
1997: Ellen
"The Doggy Episode,quot; from Ellen featured Ellen Morgan (Ellen Degeneres) coming out as gay, at the same time that the star came out on the cover of Hour magazine doing Ellen The first program in which an openly lesbian actress appears who plays an openly lesbian character.
A B C
1997: relativity
Another first for ABC! Lisa EdelsteinRhonda's non-lesbian character becomes the first character to have a passionate and open kiss with another woman on primetime television.
NBC
1998: Will and Grace
Will and grace, created by David Kohan and Max Mutchnick, It premiered on September 21, 1998. Need we say more?
WB
1999: Dawson & # 39; s Creek
While lesbian kissing became an audience ploy for the shows, television's first "romantic,quot; gay kiss did not occur until 1999 on The WB. Dawson's torrent character Jack (Kerr Smith) finally got some lip action from Ethan (Adam Kaufman)
WB
2003: Strange eye for straight man
In 2003, the reality show changed forever with the premiere of Weird eye for straight man. The show helped redefine Bravo as a network and opened the eyes of millions of viewers.
Show time
2004: The L Word
Showtime's hit lesbian drama lasted six seasons and began in January 2004.
A B C
2005: Romy and Michele: in the beginning
Many people would like to forget about this prequel to the classic television movie Romy and Michele High School Reunion, but the panoramic film (which starred Katherine Heigl!) that aired on ABC Family made history by feature Alexandra Billings of Transparent fame as the first openly transgender woman to play a transgender character on television.
CBS
2007: while the world turns
The men were kissing in primetime long before the day was finally on board, but the soaps recovered in 2007 when As the world turns featured the first gay kiss between two male characters, Luke Snyder (Van Hansis) and Noah Mayer (Jake Silbermann)
CBS
2008: Rachel Maddow
Carin Baer / FOX
2009: Glee
Joy, created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Ian Brennan, will premiere in May 2009. The show will continue to break records, and stereotypes, throughout its six seasons.
A B C
2009: All my children
The soap opera hosted the first legal same-sex wedding in television history on the day when Bianca Montgomery (Eden Riegel) and Reese Williams (Tamara Braun) tied the knot.
Bring Patton / NBC
2012: the new normal
The New Normal, starring Justin Bartha, Andrew Rannells, Georgia King, Bebe Wood, NeNe Leakes, Jayson Blair, and Ellen Barkin, lasted one season on NBC. Ryan Murphy and Ali Adler's sitcom followed a gay couple and their surrogate.
Bob D & # 39; Amico / Disney Channel via Getty Images
2014: good luck Charlie
The first same-sex couple appeared on a network targeting children in an episode of Good luck Charlie In Disney
Netflix
2014: Laverne Cox
the Orange is the new black Star became the first openly transgender person to be nominated for an Emmy Award.
HBO
2014: the normal heart
Ryan Murphy brought Larry krameracclaimed screen game with the likes of Mark Ruffalo, Julia Roberts, Matt Bomer and Jim Parsons in leading roles. He took the Emmy home for the best television movie.
Amazon
2014: transparent
Amazon broke new ground with Transparent, his drama of Jill Soloway protagonist Jeffrey Tambor like a father who comes out as a transgender. The show received rave reviews and will return for a second season.
ABC / Craig Sjodin
2014: How to escape murder
New ABC legal drama starring Viola Davis featured a spicy sex scene between two men in the show's pilot and a promise from the creator Shonda Rhimes that those scenes are not going to disappear
PHOTOS: The 21 new shows you love and hate
A.M.P.A.S./Michael Yada
2015: Neil Patrick Harris
Eleven years after leaving in 2006, Neil Patrick Harris became the first openly gay man to host the Academy Awards.
Adam Rose / FOX
2015: Glee
Dot-Marie Jones Glee's character, Coach Beiste, is portrayed as transgender. The show features a totally transgender choir.
Paul Drinkwater / NBC
2015: Transparent wins the best TV comedy Golden Globe
From Amazon Transparent made history at the 2015 Golden Globes when the lead actor Jeffrey Tambor and the show itself took home the Best Actor awards in the TV Comedy and Best TV Comedy categories, respectively.
"I want to thank the trans community,quot;, creator Jill Soloway he said as he accepted the award. "They are our family, they make it possible."
"Thanks for coming," Soloway said to her, "MaPa." "Maybe we can teach the world something …"
"To love," he concluded.
Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP
2015: doubt
Laverne Cox joined the cast of the CBS series Doubt As a transgender lawyer, the first in a series on the web. After the restructuring, the show aired in 2017, but it only lasted one season.
Annie Leibovitz for Vanity Fair
2015: Caitlyn Jenner
In April 2015 Bruce Jenner sat with Diane Sawyer during a two-hour special to reveal his transition plans to a woman. The interview was followed by E! Keeping up with the Kardashians: about Bruce two-part special he introduced Kris Jenner and children reacting to the ad. In June 2015 Caitlyn Jenner made his Vanity Fair debut. Caitlyn's journey was documented in I'm cait.
disney channel
2017: Andi Mack
In October 2017, the Disney Channel revealed that the second season of its hit series would feature the network's first LGBTQ story, with the main character Cyrus (played by Joshua Rush) by realizing that you have feelings for a male classmate. Your journey of self-discovery and final acceptance will play throughout the season.
CBS
2017: Star Trek: Discovery
The last Star Trek series, CBS All Access & # 39; Star Trek: Discovery, featured the franchise's first openly gay television character, Anthony RappPaul Stamets. Not only was he openly gay, but he was in a relationship with Hugh Culber, played by Wilson Cruz.
FX
2017, 2018: Pose
In October 2017, FX announced that Ryan Murphy had made history with his next series Attitude, which will have the largest cast of transgender actors in the series' regular roles. Released in 2018, the series looks at the juxtaposition of various segments of life and society in New York's 1980s: the rise of the Trump-era luxury universe, the downtown literary and social scene, and the world of dance culture. The transgender actors joining the cast are MJ Rodriguez, Indya Moore, Dominique Jackson, Hailie Sahar and Angelica Ross. They will all play authentic transgender characters. The series premiered on FX on June 3, 2018.
CBS
2018: instinct
CBS made history when Instinct premiered The One-Hour Drama Stars Alan Cumming as an openly gay character, the first drama on the broadcast network to have a gay character as the protagonist.
"It is the first drama (on the net) on American television to have a gay character as the protagonist, which I think is something incredible but also terrible at the same time," Cumming said on the press tour of the Critics Association of Television.
A B C
2018: American Idol
ABC revived American idol introduced their first drag queen contestant, Ada Vox alias Adam Sanders. Sanders previously auditioned for the series.
CW
2018: Black Lightning
The latest series of CW superheroes Black Lightning introduced viewers to Anissa Pierce, also known as Thunder. The superhero played by Nafessa Williams she is lesbian
The CW
2018: Supergirl
Nicole Maines, a transgender woman and activist, plays Nia Nal, aka Dreamer, the first transgender superhero on television on The CW & # 39; s Supergirl.
A B C
2018: Grey's anatomy
ABC's long-standing medical soap featured its first gay male surgeon, then gave viewers their first gay-male relationship.
Netflix
2019: special
Ryan O & # 39; Connell created and starred in his own Netflix series. Special It is semi-autobiographical and follows Ryan, a gay man with cerebral palsy.
The CW
2019: Batwoman
The CW ordered Batwoman to the starring series Ruby pink, an actress, as the first lesbian superhero to headline her own network television show.
MTV
2019: is it you?
MTV & # 39; s You are the chosen one? is the first dating competition reality series featuring a totally sexually fluid cast. The series encourages contestants to find their perfect match, for the first time, regardless of gender.
Free form
2020: What about Harry
The first Freeform Valentine's Day feature in the network's history is also the first queer romantic comedy in television history, telling Sam's story of attracting opposites (Jake Borelli) and Harry (Niko Terho)
Happy anniversary, Ellen!
%MINIFYHTML754374a01c7023242bedb0db3e819fe714%