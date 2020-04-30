Ellen DeGeneres came out 23 years ago: see more LGBTQ TV news

However, the price of progress turned out to be high. While ABC renewed Ellen During a fifth season, he began issuing a warning notice to parents before each episode. "It was like this voice like you were entering some kind of radiation center," DeGeneres said. Weekly entertainment, criticizing the decision of the network. "It was very offensive, and don't you think that will affect the ratings?"

Sure enough, it did. Ellen it was canceled at the end of the fifth season.

DeGeneres retired to stand-up comedy, where it had started, before attempting a return to television for the first time in 2001 with the short-lived Ellen's show, a CBS comedy in which her character was an outspoken lesbian from the stars, before achieving her true rebirth as a presenter on a long-loved and well-loved talk show. The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2003.

Laura Dern, who was a guest on the episode when the woman Ellen develops feelings big enough to come out of the closet, she admitted in 2007 on the DeGeneres talk show that she faced a backlash over her appearance and didn't work for a year and .. half after.