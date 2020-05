MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Eagan police say an 8-year-old boy named Colton, who went missing in his yard on Thursday, was found safe.

Ad Disclosure: Some of the links in this post are affiliate links and I will earn a commission if you go through them to make a purchase.

Colton was last seen in the Blackhawk Road and Crestridge Lane area. Police thanked the community for their help in the search.