Duane Chapman's girlfriend Francie Frane gets mad at him in a new Instagram post

Things are heating up between Duane Chapman and his new girlfriend Francie Frane. The "Dog the Bounty Hunter"The star lady recently visited her Instagram account to profess her love for the television star and thank God for bringing him to her.

On Monday, April 27, devout Christian Francie shared a photo from a page in his diary where he wrote about how grateful he was for Dog. "You never know how strong you are until being strong is the only option you have! So you hold on to God and His word with all your might because it's all you know how to do. Then one day I looked up from the ashes and There you stood up. Good God! "Read the newspaper.

"Isaiah 61: 3 To bestow on you a crown of beauty instead of ashes, the oil of joy instead of mourning and a garment of praise instead of a spirit of despair. @Duanedogchapman I love you!" Then Francie wrote in the caption.

Prior to this, Francie, who lost her husband Bob just a few months before Duane's wife Beth died, flaunted her PDAs in an Instagram photo. The photo saw the couple walking their dog holding hands. "Outside enjoying the beautiful weather today with Lola the bulldog," he said. "We walk by faith, not by sight. Living our lives in a manner consistent with our confidence in God's promises. 2 Corinthians 5: 7."

Dog and the 51-year-old Colorado rancher went public with their relationship in March. The couple apparently received the blessing of the Dog family as their daughter. Lyssa Chapman and a close family friend, Rainy Robinson, told The Sun that the reality star was "crazy about Francie," adding that "they couldn't be happier for the new couple."

The two, who have been dating for a few months, were said to have met for the first time after Dog called Francie's husband, Bob, to do yard work at their home in Colorado. After Francie broke the devastating news that her husband passed away from cancer last June, the couple became close. They have been supporting each other as they deal with the pain of losing their spouses.

"They are both very happy together and good to each other. Francie has been very respectful to all the children, and to Beth's memory, and my dad is the same with Bob and his children," Lyssa said. "They go to church three times a week and Dad is trying to quit smoking. She is a good woman for my dad."

"He is the happiest I have seen him in a long time, he is so in love and wants to spend the rest of his life with Francie. They both lost their spouses to cancer, so they know what I like to go through and they are helping each other mutually to get over it. But at the same time they are being very respectful of each other's grieving process and they are not trying to replace the other's partner, "he added. "Beth would approve. I honestly think Beth sent Francie for my father. I feel like Beth and Bob are there watching over them."