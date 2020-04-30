Dua Lipa announced as co-host of iHeartRadio Prom 2020

Order your boutonnieres and get those prom dresses steamed, because you're invited to the graduation party of the century.
Dua Lipa and co-host of KIIS FM JoJo Wright They will host the first iHeart Radio Prom on May 8. The event will begin at 8 p.m. Local time and will end at midnight sharp, which shouldn't be a problem for those with a curfew, as all of this can be enjoyed from the comfort of home.
And this will not be an ordinary dance, because Marshmello, Diplo, Dillon Francis, Martin garrix, Strong luxury and William. They are creating their own custom mixes for the holidays. In addition, some individuals from the Class of 2020 will make speeches, including John Legend, Noah Cyrus, Sabrina Carpenter and Sofia Carson, among others.
To top, Lewis Capaldi will drag you and your partner when he sings "Before You Go,quot; for the slow dance part of the night
The prom may not make up for the actual event that was canceled across the country, but this next part does: tuned listeners and fans will have the opportunity to submit photos of their graduation attire on iHeartMedia social platforms using #iHeartProm and #iHeartDuaLipa for The chance to win a virtual dance stands and greets the artist after the show.
To tune in on May 8, head to an iHeartradio station or download the iHeartRadio app.
