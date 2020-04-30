Dua Lipa announced as co-host of iHeartRadio Prom 2020

Order your boutonnieres and get those prom dresses steamed, because you're invited to the graduation party of the century.

Dua Lipa and co-host of KIIS FM JoJo Wright They will host the first iHeart Radio Prom on May 8. The event will begin at 8 p.m. Local time and will end at midnight sharp, which shouldn't be a problem for those with a curfew, as all of this can be enjoyed from the comfort of home.

And this will not be an ordinary dance, because Marshmello, Diplo, Dillon Francis, Martin garrix, Strong luxury and William. They are creating their own custom mixes for the holidays. In addition, some individuals from the Class of 2020 will make speeches, including John Legend, Noah Cyrus, Sabrina Carpenter and Sofia Carson, among others.

To top, Lewis Capaldi will drag you and your partner when he sings "Before You Go,quot; for the slow dance part of the night