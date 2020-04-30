Drug trials show that Remdesivir has a "significant positive effect,quot; in slowing the progression of the coronavirus – Up News Info Los Angeles

– The White House announced a breakthrough in the fight against the new coronavirus on Wednesday, and hospitals and patients in Southern California have made a significant contribution.

The drug is called Remdesivir, and trials across SoCal have shown that it can help infected people recover faster and could reduce the number of people who die as a result of the disease.

Providence St. John & # 39; s in Santa Monica helped with the study, as did a dozen other hospitals, which report that the drug Remdesivir has shown so much promise that the Food and Drug Administration is reportedly running out of steam. moving to authorize the emergency use of the drug in some situations.

"The trial went phenomenally well," said Dr. Alpesh Amin, who chairs the UC Irvine department of medicine.

ICU doctors were among the first to test the drug, and although Amin said they are still in the early days of the study, there were reasons to be optimistic.

"It has antiviral properties," said Amin. "It basically attacks the virus genome, where the virus replicates itself, so it attacks that, and it's like a search and destroy mission." Find the correct target in the virus, enter and attack it and kill it. "

At the White House Wednesday, the nation's leading physician who led the fight against COVID-19, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said there was "clear evidence,quot; that the experimental drug was showing results in slowing the progression of virus.

"Remdesivir has a clear significant positive effect on decreasing recovery time," he said. "What it has shown is that a drug can block this virus."

Marcial Reyes, the nurse in charge of the emergency room at Kaiser Fontana, is recovering from COVID-19 after spending a month in the hospital. He was treated with Remdesivir.

"I had a constant fever throughout my stay, and the second or third day they gave it to me, my fever disappeared," he said.