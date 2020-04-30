Drake has a $ 390K mattress and builds a two-story closet for his future wife

Instagram

The hit maker & # 39; Toosie Slide & # 39; Sleep in a unique luxury bed and prepare a two-story designer handbag closet for your future mistress in her Toronto mansion.

DuckThe luxurious mattress cost him a staggering $ 392,000, making him the only person in the world to own the luxurious horsehair model.

It took 600 people four hours to make the Grand Vividus model through Swedish company Hastens, it was revealed in a feature on the Canadian hitmaker's 33-year-old house for Architectural Digest.

Other luxuries are built into the head of the bed, which is accented with antique mirror and channel tufted leather, and contains a whiskey and champagne bar on the reverse side.

"Toosie Slide" star also revealed she hired designer Hastens Rafauli Ferris to create his home, which features a two-story closet with designer bags for his "future wife", a Bosendorfer grand piano customized by the artist Takashi Murakamiand a 20,000-piece Swarovski crystal light installation.

There's also a full-size indoor basketball court and a world-class recording studio in the Toronto mansion, and the creator of "God's Plan" hits comments, "Since I was building it in my hometown, I wanted the structure to hold firm for 100 years. "

"I wanted it to have a monumental scale."