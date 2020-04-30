Dr.Fauci: Remdesivir is & # 39; very important first step & # 39; in the treatment of COVID-19

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, believes that the antiviral drug remdesivir is the "first step,quot; in discovering how to effectively treat the COVID-19 virus.

A government study recently revealed that remdesivir helped improve outcomes for people infected with the virus. Fauci appeared on NBC TODAY Thursday on Thursday to give more details on the drug and share what he thinks will happen in the future.

According to Fauci, the results have shown a "31 percent greater chance,quot; of patient recovery. However, he stressed that remdesivir is not the definitive cure for COVID-19.

"Although the results were clearly statistically positive, they were modest," he said. "That is important, but it is the first step in what we project that better and better drugs will come." Either alone or in combination, drugs of this type and aimed at other targets of the virus.

"It is good news, but it was very serious when I said that this is not the total answer in any way. But it is a very important first step."

According to the New York TimesThe FDA has been discussing approval of the antiviral drug to treat those infected with COVID-19 under "emergency use provisions." Fauci, who said he spoke to FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn recently, believes that the FDA will begin to move very quickly.

"I was talking to (Hahn) last night and he's moving very fast. They haven't made a final decision yet, they haven't announced it. But I can project that we'll see it reasonably soon."

With a vaccine to fight COVID-19 still a long way off, FDA Commissioner Hahn tells Fox News that the agency has authorized two clinical trials, but that a vaccine could be missing 12 months, the ability of the drug maker to revive Gilead to producing the drug quickly would be important.

"What I hear is that the company is really committed to getting it out as much as they can and as fast as they can," says Fauci. “I hope it actually ends up being the case. I'm pretty sure that will be the case, I think they are committed to trying to get this out as quickly as possible. "