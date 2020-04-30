Donald Trump drags "Dumber Than Hell,quot; host Brian Williams amid the pandemic and social media isn't having it!

Donald Trump has never been the most self-conscious person and this time was no different! The president who has allegedly been very busy looking for solutions to the COVID-19 pandemic to the point that he can't find time to eat all of his meals, did find time to insult Brian Williams of MSNBC.

That said, it's safe to say that many social media users weren't fans of that development, so they applauded Trump.

It all started when Trump called Williams, but also other presenters like "fools,quot; and liars.

People were especially upset by the fact that Donald tweeted on Twitter due to the fact that the list of pandemic deaths in the United States has exceeded 60 thousand.

Shouldn't you focus on this terrifying crisis in the country?

Instead, late at night, Trump proceeded to drag the anchor on his old apology for the falsified coverage of the Iraq War and online users couldn't believe THIS was what Trump was losing sleep in the midst of. a global crisis.

As for Trump, the journalist "would not know the truth if it were nailed to his wooden forehead."

Along with that message, he also provided a clip of his suspension from NBC News in 2015.

"Lyin,quot; Brian Williams of MSDNC, (which is a) Concast Scam Company, would not know the truth even if it were nailed to his wooden forehead. Remember when he lied about his bravery in a helicopter? Fully made up story. It is a real doll that was kicked out of Network News like a dog. Pay attention! "The entire first tweet is read.

He then went on to criticize other presenters who do not live up to his standards: & # 39; I must admit that Lyin & # 39; Brian Williams is, albeit dumber than hell, considerably smarter than Fake News presenter @CNN & # 39; Don Lemon, the & # 39; the dumbest man on television. "Then you have Psycho Joe,quot; What happened to your girlfriend? "Scarborough, Another Individual Low IQ!"



