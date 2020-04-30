Dodgers Announce Credit and Refund Policy for March and April Game Ticket Purchases – Up News Info Los Angeles

– With the MLB season delayed until further notice due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Dodgers said Thursday that they will provide a credit to the account to fans who purchased tickets to the March and April games.

The Major League Baseball was delaying the start of the 2020 baseball season because it was due to start just as most of the country was under orders to stay home. A season start date has yet to be announced.

The Dodgers say they e-mailed fans on Thursday with the fan's credit options. On Twitter, fans say they are only given two options: take an account credit with a 10% bonus that can be applied to local game tickets or pay for parking during the 2020 or 2021 season, or apply a refund by email or by calling 866-DODGERS. Fans should only take action if they need a refund.

The Los Angeles Angels have yet to announce their policy on tickets sold for the March and April games.

Public health officials have questioned the large-scale events with thousands of people who can start again this year. As the scope of the pandemic became clear, Dodger fans have become increasingly concerned about the status of their ticket purchases, especially as so many Angelenos were fired or suspended during the current crisis.