Do the tires have a definitive useful life?

Q. My car's tires are six years old, but they only have 11,000 miles of use. Does the rubber in the tires become brittle after a certain period, and should I replace the six-year tires with low mileage but no other obvious deterioration?

TO. Tires will deteriorate and crack and may be prone to failure as they age. Some vehicle manufacturers will recommend tire replacement after six years. The tire industry trade group, the Rubber Manufacturers Association, does not set a specific date on when to replace a tire. How a tire ages is determined to some extent by how the car is in the garage, usage and age of the tire when it was installed (all tires have a production date code). If this were my car, I would carefully inspect the tires for signs of weather-related cracks, and if any are noted, I would replace all four tires. Also, if the serial numbers on the tires indicate that the tires were 10 years old and this was a regularly driven vehicle, it would replace the tires.

Q. I often hear a noise when I turn the steering wheel on my 2010 Chevy Impala. A Chevy dealer and an independent repair shop couldn't find anything wrong. Can you help

TO. The good news is that the repair shops found nothing really wrong. Two things come to mind. The first is that part of the trim surrounding the steering wheel is expanding and contracting with temperature and causing noise. The second possibility is that the intermediate axis for the steering system is the source of the noise. My suggestion is a long test drive with a technician so you can demonstrate the noise, so they can hear what you are hearing.

Q. I need collision work and dent repair without repainting the car. There is a large, large black scratch on the back of the passenger's right door. I don't want to use my insurance, but I also want to be treated fairly.

TO. I would go to a body shop (more than one) and get a quote, so you have an idea of ​​the cost. Depending on the damage, if the factory paint is not cracked, a "paintless dent removal,quot; technician can clean the transfer of black paint and smooth out any damage to the panel. This is usually much cheaper than a traditional body shop.

Q. My 2006 Grand Marquis needs to have the climate control system fixed. When the car is running, it will not stop heat input from the engine when the air conditioner is turned on. I have received very high estimates to repair this problem. Considering the age of this car, I'm not sure it's worth repairing. How much should this solution cost? This car has low mileage and has a lot of life left.

TO. The mixing gate actuator is more than likely defective. The part is not terribly expensive, but repair involves almost complete disassembly of the dash / dash to replace the part, making repair expensive. Furthermore, these controls are vacuum operated. If there is a leaky vacuum line or the vacuum reserve tank is faulty, the climate control system will not function properly.

Q. I have a 2016 Toyota Highlander with 55,000 miles. My Toyota service department tells me that a fuel injector service is due that will cost $ 170.00. Do I need to or can I go to an auto store and buy a can of fuel injector cleaner to add to the gas tank and keep the injectors clean?

TO. Fuel injectors can become dirty and clogged with fuel tanks. That said, there is no place on Toyota's routine service chart that Toyota recommends fuel injector service. If this were my vehicle, I would use TopTier fuel. TopTier fuel has additional additives mixed with the fuel to keep the fuel injectors, valves and combustion chamber clean. The company's website provides a list of TopTier stations.