Disney star Orlando Bloom threatens to kill his pregnant girlfriend on disturbing Instagram Live

This comes after the former boy actor makes shocking claims about being sexually assaulted by Michael Jackson and Will Smith when he was a boy, and says that he is Will's oldest son, Trent Smith.

Orlando Brown He's going crazy on his recent live Instagram feed. The former "That & # 39; s So Raven" star was filmed getting involved in an argument with his girlfriend, who claimed to be pregnant with her son.

The actor, who has been outspoken about his mental health issue, was rambling on the video about some petty discussions he had with his girlfriend. His girlfriend, meanwhile, sat quietly next to him.

Things quickly escalated when, at some point, Orlando got so mad. He started making threats regarding his partner as he yelled, "Stop playing, before I cut your damn neck." The murder threats didn't stop as Orlando continued, "B *** h shut up, before I hit the shit out of you."

This comes after he made shocking claims about Michael Jackson and Will Smith. On Wednesday April 15, Instagram Live, the former child actor revealed that he was sexually assaulted by the late singer and actor as a child, saying, "All this … all this Will Smith s ** t. I can't Do a Michael Jackson boom, do you feel me? Don't think about Michael Jackson brother and I n *** a trap, brother Jackson and I n *** a brother trap in everything. That n * ** To me, brother, "scream. "That n *** a to be in some other shit."

"N *** a, you raped me when you were a child. You b *** ha ** n *** a. He raped me as a child and he raped all my children, n *** a." continued to argue. "You're still trying to get away with the fucking shit."

"Every time I see you I want to cut your neck, you son of a bitch. You really have to understand what the Bible says brother. The Bible says that your mother and your father your days are long, n ** * a. I had killed you that's why b *** h. Never get on the TV show and act like I'm the mother rapist, "he said.

At some point in the video, he said his real name was Trent, apparently hinting that he is Will's eldest son. Later, he claimed that he was the true Blanket Jackson who was abandoned and then raped.

He was also reportedly arrested for attempting to invade MJ's Neverland Ranch a few days after making such claims. Security guards were quick to notice his disorderly behavior. They reportedly escorted him off the property and detained him.