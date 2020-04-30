Disney Sets "Look Real Detective" Episodes for Asian Pacific American Heritage Month – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: With the start of Asian and American Pacific Heritage Month on May 1, Disney Junior will premiere three new episodes and a new short-form interstitial series from Look real detective with one of the episodes with the voices of Kunal Nayyar (Big Bang Theory) and Rizwan Manji (Schitt Creek)

Look real detective Follow a young woman who is appointed to the role of royal detective as she travels through the magical kingdom of Jalpur, inspired by India, solving mysteries for her friends and family. The series touches on key cultural themes such as the importance of family, food, and traditions. The episodes will air the first three Fridays in May at 11 a.m. ET / PT on the Disney Channel and will be available on Disney Junior and DisneyNOW. Nayyar and Manji will be invited on the May 15 episode.

Related story Disney Channels Vice President Nancy Kanter will leave the company in 2021 after 20 years

In addition to all three episodes, there will be the short-form interstitial series "We're on the Case," which follows Mira and her mongoose friends, Mikku and Chikku, as they embark on mystery-solving adventures for young viewers to follow. Throughout the house they highlight the vibrant culture and heritage of India. The first short is released on May 1 and can be seen in the video below.

Ad Disclosure: Some of the links in this post are affiliate links and I will earn a commission if you go through them to make a purchase.

Disney Junior will also take us to watch the Bollywood music video for the series with choreographer Nakul Dev Mahajan. We will also be introduced to Leela Ladnier, the voice of Mira, in on-air interstitials that will air throughout the month.

Below you can read the summaries of the special episodes of Look, real detective.

FRIDAY MAY 1

"The mysterious polo player / The case of the secret treasure" – In the episode's first story, Mira is determined to discover the identity of a mysterious polo player. Mira and her friends then find a treasure map that leads to mysterious tunnels under the palace.

FRIDAY MAY 8

"The case of the chiseling chisels / A mosaic mystery" – When the royal sword disappears, Mira agrees to help Veer find it. Then, when she can't find a tapestry Priya created for Jalpur's anniversary celebration, Mira prepares to find it before the party begins.

FRIDAY MAY 15

"Mystery in the market / Mystery in the sand dunes" – Meena and Priya want to do special side dishes for their father Naveen's (Kunal Nayyar) welcome party, so Mira must help them locate the spice merchant, Mr. Khan (Rizwan Manji), who has an essential ingredient. While testing Neel's new vehicle in the desert, a sandstorm causes him to get lost.