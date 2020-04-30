Disney features character face masks; Income to go to charity – Up News Info

The Walt Disney company has unveiled its own line of character face masks in the midst of the coronovirus outbreak, with the proceeds from the sales going to charities.

The face masks feature favorite characters from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars, including Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse, Anna and Elsa, Woody and Buzz Lightyear, The Avengers, and Baby Yoda. The masks, which come in small, medium, and large sizes, are available for pre-order and are expected to ship in June. They retail for $ 19.99 for a set of four. The company released the masks today in Good morning america.

"We realize this is a challenging time for families and wearing any type of mask can be daunting," Edward Park, senior vice president of Disney store and shopDisney, said in a statement. "Our hope is that the Disney Cloth Facial Masks with some of our most beloved characters will bring comfort to the families, fans and communities that are so important to us."

Ad Disclosure: Some of the links in this post are affiliate links and I will earn a commission if you go through them to make a purchase.

Disney says it plans to donate up to $ 1 million in profits from sales of the masks in the United States to Medshare, a Georgia-based nonprofit organization that delivers medical supplies and equipment to needy hospitals around the world.

Disney is also donating a million face masks to Medshare for children and families in underserved communities across the United States, the company said.