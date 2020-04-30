Digital Tax: Global Lobbyists Call for Delays on India's New Digital Tax

Nine lobby groups, including the United States Chamber of Commerce, have urged India to delay a new digital tax that will affect companies like Facebook and Google as they fight the consequences of the coronavirus, a letter seen by Reuters showed.

Starting April 1, the government imposed a new 2% tax on foreign invoices, or transactions in which companies accept payments abroad for digital services provided in India. The tax also applies to e-commerce transactions abroad on sites like Amazon.com.

The tax, inserted in the budget amendments approved in March, took the industry by surprise, as it was not part of the main proposals that the Indian finance ministry had tabled in parliament a month earlier.

The nine groups – from the United States, Europe, Asia and Australia – wrote a joint letter to finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday, urging the tax be delayed for nine months and for an industry-wide consultation before implementation.

"The term within which this new expansionary measure was approved and entered into force did not allow dialogue or the significant structural changes that would be necessary (for companies to comply)," the letter said.

"India is a critical market in which many of our members are deeply involved," he added.

In addition to the United States Chamber of Commerce, signatories also included the Washington-based Information Technology Industry Council, the Asia Internet Coalition, and DigitalEurope.

The new government tax is seen as intended to tax foreign companies that have a large local customer base in India, but were billed through their offshore units, effectively escaping the country's tax system.

The tax also applies to advertising revenue earned from companies abroad if those ads ultimately target customers in India.

Google is particularly concerned that it may not be able to quickly identify the countries where such advertising arrangements were implemented, Reuters reported.

The tax risks souring India's trade relations with countries like the United States that were already concerned about New Delhi's stricter rules for sectors like e-commerce.

"The new tax came out of nowhere … it will disrupt India's trade relations perhaps in a way that the drafters of the tax did not anticipate," said Roger Murry of the Fair Trade Alliance with India, a group of trade associations. from the United States.

