Diddy urges black America not to give Democrat Joe Biden a "free vote,quot; without a real agenda. Critics say he is a discreet supporter of President Donald Trump even after his handling of the coronavirus

Diddy has a message for former Vice President Joe Biden and President Donald Trump about the November presidential election: Black voting is not free, and it is time to show some receipts.

The man, who launched the "Vote or Die,quot; campaign in 2004 to help elect then-Democratic candidate John Kerry, shared during a conversation with supermodel Naomi Campbell: "The black vote will not be free. We will have to see some promises. What are we getting in exchange for our vote? Nothing has changed for black America. For us to vote for (Joe Biden), we cannot take ourselves for granted as we always are because we are supposed to be Democrats or because people are afraid of Trump. "

He continued with: "It is a business right now. We cannot deceive politicians. Therefore, we want to know very clearly, just as Trump made it clear that he wanted to build a wall, Biden must make it clear that he wants to change life. and the quality of life for black and brown people will not get the vote. I will hold the vote hostage if I have to.

THE BLACK VOTE WILL NOT BE FREE THIS YEAR. – Diddy (@Diddy) April 29, 2020

While he may have had good intentions, many people did not take his comments well, especially in light of Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic that has caused more than 61,000 victims in the country so far.

A critic responded to Diddy's statement and shared: "Irresponsible message to send from the Puffs platform, and it's too late for that. You should have discussed this during the primaries. Holding the vote is ultimately giving Trump your vote. and what change that will bring ”.

Another person, who didn't like what the founder of Bad Boy Records said, hit him with some wise words: “Take advantage and we'll be here with Donnie again. You must vote and vote for Biden. That is the only option. Not voting is idiotic because your people will still come out, and that's just that. "

A third voter added: "So we keep our vote and allow them to re-elect Trump?!?! Is that what I'm hearing?!?! "

A fourth comment read: "Okay, but we have to vote es️ it is our future and the future of our children, so even if we do not like all the policies of a candidate, anyone is better than Trump."

Some commenters agreed with what Diddy said as this person, who revealed, “This is the new wave. We (the new generation) ARENT continue to vote out of tradition or fear. That is dead. My ancestor did not die for us to put anyone and EVERYONE in charge. "

Diddy said good things about Trump in 2015, and there's no record of him doing the same for Biden.



