Diddy To Biden: The black vote is not going to be free!

Diddy posted a message for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, telling him he will have to work for the black vote, because it won't be free.

"The black vote will not be free. We will have to see some promises. Do you know what we received in exchange for our vote? Nothing has changed for black Americans," Diddy says in the clip.

"In order for us to vote for Biden, we cannot take ourselves for granted as we always do because we are supposed to be Democrats or because people are afraid of Trump," Diddy continued. "He is the one who is going to take care of our community, who wants to reach an agreement. It is a business right now. You know, we cannot trust the politicians."

"We want to know very clearly. Just as Trump made it clear that he wanted to build a wall, Biden needs to make it clear that he is going to change the lives and quality of life of black and brown people. Otherwise, he cannot get the I will hold the vote hostage if necessary. "

Does he have a point?