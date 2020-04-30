Did you play Don & # 39; t Wake Daddy and it traumatized you?

Today at Up News Info, the staff started talking about the games and if we're "Game People". Megan Reynolds and I agreed that we are not players because we are not competitive and I am terrified of being "put in place", like in a Charades game.

But I played board games like Sorry, Candy Land, and Monopoly, as well as the occasional game of Pictionary, which makes my family almost violently competitive. Something more exotic than that (like Pretty pretty princess) was something I played at a friend's house House. But there was a game that I never played, but whose rules feel burned in my brain by See the ad several times as a child: Don't wake up dad.

What was Don & # 39; t Wake Daddy's premise? You play as a (exact) kid who wants a (realistic) midnight snack but can't, absolutely CAN'T, wake up your dad. If you landed on a part of the board game with a noise, like a barking dog or a cuckoo clock, you had to press the alarm clock of a plastic giant dad in the middle of the board game and he would jump if he was awake. Don't wake up, dad seemed to be arriving in the middle of the hourBoard games from the 90s that included many extra pieces and plastic bobs, like the Crocodile Dentist game (I never played it either) or Forbidden bridge. It was partly a board game, partly a toy.

If Dad woke up, you were … what, toast? This is what always scared me about Don & # 39; t Wake Daddy, the ambiguity of what happens when you wake up dad. Board Game Geek tells me that if he woke up, the troubled boy was sent back to bed, but why did it seem like the world would fall apart if you did? wake Daddy?

Are you playing this game in isolation? If so, are you teaching your children to fear him?