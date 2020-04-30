Did the 49ers force the Packers' hand back on QB in the NFL Draft?

The 49ers sent the Packers to pack in last season's NFC championship game. Whether they knew it or not, the 49ers could also have made a move in the 2020 NFL Draft to prevent Aaron Rodgers and the Packers from becoming a stronger contender in the conference this season, and creating controversy in the process. .

Before the draft, Green Bay was strongly attached to taking a wide receiver in the first round. Instead, the team did not select any of the 37 scorers taken in three days. San Francisco pulled the sixth receiver off the board, giving up a lot to Minnesota to climb six places and take Arizona State's Brandon Aiyuk off the board at No. 25 overall.

MORE: What Does Andy Dalton's Launch Mean to Patriots Cam Newton?

It's no coincidence that the 49ers' pick was a choice ahead of the Packers at No. 26. Beyond Aiyuk being a special explosive talent to help the 49ers replace Emmanuel Sanders, there was a good indication of that would fit in well with Rodgers as a complementary fast game maker to go to the Davante Adams guy.

The 49ers could have been reviewing several simulated drafts that caused the Packers to take Aiyuk in the first round, but a report by David Lombardi of The Athletic suggested that the sensation got much stronger on draft night.

Based on what I'm gathering through various chats, it appears that the 49ers were concerned that the Packers were recruiting Brandon Aiyuk at number 26. Lynch / Shanahan spoke of "information,quot; that spurred the SF trade to 25; that could have been GB chose Jordan Love at age 26; Aiyuk left by then, of course – David Lombardi (@Lombardi Himself) April 29, 2020

Although one will never know if the Packers would have taken Aiyuk if he was still available, GM Brian Gutekunst and the Packers chose to recruit quarterback Jordan Love behind Rodgers vs providing him with another highly talented wide receiver. Aiyuk ended up being the first-round wide receiver. And as the draft progressed, the Packers' choices fell just after different level-based runs in the position.

Ad Disclosure: Some of the links in this post are affiliate links and I will earn a commission if you go through them to make a purchase.

The Packers ended up with an infatuated player who now can't do anything to help Rodgers and also casts doubt on how long he'll remain his starting quarterback before his 36-year season. It got to the point where Brett Favre believes, like what happened to him, that Rodgers will not end his career with the Packers.

MORE: Crazy Statistics Show How Little Packers Tried To Help Aaron Rodgers

Speaking of Favre, the 49ers played a big role in ending his tenure at Green Bay during the 2015 NFL Draft. San Francisco selected QB Alex Smith No. 1 overall over Rodgers. That led Rodgers' infamous free fall to No. 24 overall, where the Packers, before Favre's 36-year season, took him on as the best player available. If it had been the other way around with Rodgers going first to the 49ers, there's no doubt that some other team would have recruited Smith, removing any thought that the Packers would give QB first-round consideration.

The 49ers 'decision ended up kicking off the Packers' succession plan for Favre when they might not have done otherwise. The 49ers ended up "losing,quot; the 2015 draft relative to the Packers, who were rewarded with Rodgers who helped them win a Super Bowl five seasons later.

It's weird to think now, though, that the 49ers have a certain responsibility for taking Rodgers to Green Bay and possibly getting Rodgers out of Green Bay. Since that Super Bowl XLV victory after the 2010 season, the 49ers have also had the Packers' number, winning six of the last eight meetings, including three playoff games against Rodgers.

Get another victory for them against the Packers and Rodgers in the 2020 draft. Taking Aiyuk after choosing defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw early in the first round maintains San Francisco's positional strength in the short term. At the same time, John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan denied Green Bay an ideal player and saw a rival NFC threat further weakened by pressuring it to think more about future contingency than current containment.