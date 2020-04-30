Denver's high temperature on Thursday will be near record heat

The heat is on in Denver and a near-record high temperature is expected Thursday.

The sky will be mostly sunny in the city, and the high temperature should reach 88 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The record high temperature in Denver on April 30 is 90 degrees set in 1992. The record is also the highest temperature of the entire month of April in the city.

The normal high temperature for Denver on April 30 is 66 degrees, according to the weather service.

The mostly cloudy skies in Denver on Thursday night will help cool things down quickly as the nightly low will drop to 55 degrees.

Friday, however, will be another hot day in Denver with a high temperature of 84 degrees. There is a 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the city and winds will reach 18 mph, the weather service said.

The Colorado heat means that rivers and streams will grow rapidly due to the accelerated melting of snow in the mountains. No significant flooding is expected in the short-term forecast, but some areas of northwestern Colorado will see the waterways rise almost to the top of their banks.

Close-up areas include: Elkhead Creek, Upper Elk River, Upper Slater Fork and other streams in Upper Yampa Basin, the weather service said. Anyone near or on waterways should be aware of changing conditions and exercise caution.

The weather in Denver will chill this weekend with a high temperature of 78 on Saturday and Sunday. There is a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms on Saturday, with a slight chance on Sunday.