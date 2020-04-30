Denver Observatory Park, 'art house' is on the market at $ 1,450m

The University of Denver Park Observatory was an exhibition venue for the school when it opened its Chamberlin Observatory in 1894, to house a state-of-the-art scientific tool for its time: the Alvan Clark-Saegmuller 20-inch refractor telescope, which had been exhibited the previous year at the Chicago World's Fair. Denver Astronomical Society events that still have the scope are on hold during the remaining Coronavirus crisis; However, you can arrange a tour of a 3-bedroom / 4-bathroom home across the park, with architecture representing a postmodern version of the neighborhood's Victorian origins.

Compass real estate agent Jason Cummings will arrange to show him 2210 S. Milwaukee Street, an "art house,quot; in the university's "faculty row,quot; overlooking the observatory. It is a 1985 design by architect Peter Nelson, updated by Lance Jackson and his wife Cindy. Jackson is well known for his Denver advertising agency; But he is also a painter, exhibiting at the Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art in Kansas City and elsewhere. The couple have owned the house since 1995, but two years ago they set out to renew Nelson's original vision, adding technological features, a landscape for modern sculpture, new lighting, and outdoor living spaces that focus on a campfire with a side view of the park. .

You'll see a trapezoidal exterior, expansive glass block walls, a towering entry gallery, and jagged shapes in many rooms. Cummings, who owns a 4,603-square-foot home priced at $ 1.45 billion, says it's a good value when it comes to custom construction occurring in the neighborhood, all in the $ 2 to $ 4 million range. Working from a home office, she has already registered seven contracts since the stay-at-home orders were imposed, including two in the $ 900,000 range that were listed and sold entirely. He will give you a real first-hand look at this house today, as long as you call him from 10 to 4 and allow a half hour notice to arrange a visit.

Lance Jackson's art is on the web at ljstudio209.com.

