Defense attorneys seek null trial in Robert Durst murder case due to pandemic-related delays – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Defense attorneys for New York real estate heir Robert Durst are asking a judge to declare a null trial in his murder case due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The trial has been on hiatus since March 12. The trial will tentatively start again on May 26, but Durst's attorneys say the lengthy delay "has made it impossible,quot; for her client to obtain a fair trial on a charge that killed her long-time friend at her home in the area. of Benedict Canyon from Los Angeles.

"The spread of the virus has impacted every conceivable facet of American life, including our criminal justice system. In the present case, the suspension caused by COVID-19 has made it impossible for the accused to receive a fair trial. Therefore, the Constitution requires a null trial, even if it results in a moderate amount of judicial inefficiency, ”attorneys Dick DeGuerin, David Chesnoff, Chip Lewis and Donald Re wrote in a motion filed Tuesday.

The motion states that the delay in the middle of the trial has made it "unrealistic,quot; to expect jurors to recall the evidence they have already heard about the murder of Susan Berman in 2000.

“It is unrealistic to expect that jurors, whose time and attention over the past few weeks have been largely devoted to life and death issues related to the physical health and economic survival of themselves and their families, simply return to where they left him. March 12 with a complete and accurate recollection of the evidence presented, "says his motion." A void trial would allow these jurors to keep their focus where it belongs: stay healthy and support their families in these difficult economic circumstances. "

Durst, 76, is charged with murdering Berman at his Benedict Canyon home in December 2000.

The defense contends that Durst did not murder Berman, but found her shortly after she was killed.

Bob appeared and found her dead. He panicked, ”said DeGuerin. He also told the jury that Durst wrote an anonymous "corpse note,quot; that was mailed to Beverly Hills police to find her body.

Durst was previously tried and acquitted for the murder of the 71-year-old homeless man, Morris Black, who lived in the same small boarding house as Durst in Galveston, Texas, after he decided to hide in disguise as a mute. after the disappearance of his wife, Kathie Durst, in 1982.

Durst was tried for Black's death and dismemberment after a manhunt across the country he was in Pennsylvania, but a jury cleared him of murder after agreeing to Durst's claim that he had killed his neighbor in self-defense.

Prosecutors told the jury of eight women and four men, along with 11 alternates, that Durst killed Berman and Black to cover up information about Kathie's disappearance and that the evidence would show that he killed her, too.

DeGuerin said that he and Chip Lewis, who is also on Durst's defense team, had represented Durst in the Galveston case about 20 years ago.

"You still haven't heard the whole story," DeGuerin told the jury.

Durst's past has been detailed in the HBO documentary series "The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst,quot;. In the end, Durst was caught by the microphone, muttering to himself: "He killed them all, of course,quot; and "There it is, they're trapped."

DeGuerin told the jury that the HBO series was "heavily edited,quot; and "not a documentary."

Durst has been behind bars since March 14, 2015, when he was arrested in a New Orleans hotel room. He was charged in April with a crime of possession of a firearm.

