David and Christina Arquette devise a plan to open production in Arkansas – Up News Info

As Hollywood continues to craft a production plan to resume after COVID-19, David Arquette and his wife Christina McLarty Arquette have laid out a bold plan to begin production on their latest film in Arkansas.

The couple are sidestepping the close of production to begin filming and executing the vintage thriller. Ghosts of the Ozarks for the next two weeks and I explained to Up News Info how they are getting the train back on the tracks.

Conscious of supporting everyone, including the cast, which includes Watchers Tim Blake Nelson, and the crew, safe and sailing in a multitude of other issues, many of which were described in Up News Info's Hollywood Reopening release piece, the Arquettes are testing the cast and crew, taking temperatures and quarantining the cast before the start of the movie.

But the main thing that has helped them plan a shoot in the coming weeks is the work done by their partners HCT Media to turn a former cotton mill in Trumann, Arkansas, into a ghost town.

HCT Media, directed by Jordan Wayne Long, Matt Glass, Tara Perry, is based locally and with the help of Matthew Price, Aaron Preusch and Long's father, Roger Wayne Long, have been able to build the set in town outside of Jonesboro. after all quarantine. together. They have also been organizing production offices and space for hair, makeup, and costumes.

They have been helped by the fact that Arkansas is one of the least affected states by the Coronavirus with just over 3,000 cases and 57 deaths. An official order to stay home has never been established, and the governor is expected to allow some businesses to start opening in early May.

"It is a lot of space, we can build it so that everyone can social distance," Christina McLarty Arquette told Up News Info.

David Arquette said: “We have everything online; We have the ability to produce things with a reasonable expectation of social distancing, to take everyone's temperature, and we have the flexibility to quarantine people before they get there. ”

"Obviously, this is a really scary time, so we wanted to come together and support each other and do everything we can to keep people working and being creative," added McLarty Arquette.

The film, written by Tara Perry and Jordan Long, with Long directing with Matt Glass, follows a young doctor who travels to a remote city in the midst of the Ozarks after being summoned by his uncle. It's 1866, a post-war world, but race has never been a problem in this area of ​​self-policing. The doctor will question ethics and his own principles to maintain such an idealistic lifestyle in this utopian city.

McLarty Arquette said the hope is to start filming in late May.

"Obviously, we are monitoring the daily situation and following all local, state and national mandates. We want to remain optimistic but respectful of what is happening in the world. We are playing it day by day. We are having many conversations about how we adapt to This new world we live in as filmmakers. It is not a big production and many people are locals that we hire, which helps. Things change every day, but we all try to have hope and, at the same time, be respectful, "he added. .

Jordan Long, Matt Glass, Tara Perry said they were happy to be able to give their team something stable, both creatively and financially, during this time. "We feel lucky because we are quarantined together and on private property we are in a unique position to continue building the city and stick to the schedule," they said.

Because the film had been fully funded, the filming trio were able to keep others working remotely. In fact, they restructured their art budget after their friends, owners of a manufacturing business in New York, lost clients and were able to send business their way. "As creative people, we know that freelance work and stability don't always go hand in hand and we are grateful that we can do what we can to keep other creatives going," they added.

Meanwhile, the Arquettes, whose wrestling documentary You can't kill David Arquette premiered on SXSW, we hope that Ghosts of the Ozarks It may be one of the projects that reinforces the incipient local filming in Arkansas.

The couple produced Brea Grant 12 hour shift, which will debut at the Tribeca Film Festival, in the state, and True detective Season 3, starring Mahershala Ali and Stephen Dorff, was also filmed there, but otherwise not many projects have been filmed there.

Following the success of the HBO drama, with locations such as Yellow Rock in Devil's Den, the Arkansas House of Representatives passed a resolution to offer tax incentives, including a 20% incentive on goods and services and a 10% incentive for the workforce. from Arkansas.

McLarty Arquette, who was born in Hope, Arkansas, said: "The best thing about shooting in Arkansas is that it is new to the state. The film commissioner is great and the governor is very supportive. We firmly believe that Arkansas could be the next Austin, it's a beautiful state and a truly supportive community. "