‘Dateline NBC’ set to launch ‘Motive For Murder’ True-Crime Podcast – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: Dateline NBC is ready to launch a new podcast in the real crime genre. The first two episodes of the six episodes. Reason for murder It will drop on May 7, followed by an episode every Thursday for the next four weeks.

Narrated by Josh Mankiewicz, Reason for murder, which comes from the team behind Dateline's Webby-nominated podcast The thing about Pam, narrates a case that the news magazine program covered for broadcast in November. Analyze two murders, months apart, in Houston. The young victims knew each other and asked the question: Did they also know their elusive killer? Reason for murder Tell the chilling story of the race to find the killer unmasking the motive.

Reason for murder is DateThe third original podcast and the second original podcast on real crimes. The thing about Pam, Featured by Keith Morrison, he regularly reached # 1 on the Apple charts when he debuted on September 18, 2019. It tells the incredible true story of how the murder of Betsy Faria triggered a chain of events that would leave a man dead, to another man involved and a diabolical scheme exposed. The thing about Pam He received a Webby Award nomination Tuesday in the crime and justice podcast category.

Ad Disclosure: Some of the links in this post are affiliate links and I will earn a commission if you go through them to make a purchase.

The first podcast Date produced, 13 alibis, debuted in May 2019. Date Producer Dan Slepian takes listeners on a real-time trip to a two-year investigation of a convicted murderer serving 20 years in prison for a crime he claims he did not commit.

Dateline NBC, now in its 28th season, it is the longest running series in NBC primetime history. It ended 2019 as Friday's No. 1 news magazine show on all key TV ratings metrics.