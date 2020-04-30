DART preparing for more passengers with Texas starting to return to work during the coronavirus pandemic – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– The Dallas Area Rapid Transit said Thursday it is ready to play a key role in getting workers back to work in North Texas, as the state allows companies to partially reopen on Friday.

But DART has made some necessary changes due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Service settings

Temporary service adjustments for the bus and light rail that reflect current passenger demand will be maintained.

All bus routes will have service Monday through Friday except routes 155 and 887. Route 155 customers have access to route 554, and 887 customers have access to GoLink service.

All light rail services will operate with a frequency of 20 minutes throughout the day.

No changes have been made to the Dallas light rail or weekend bus and light rail service.

Passenger levels will continue to be monitored and additional buses will be added where necessary.

You can find more details here or by calling DART Customer Service at (214) 979-1111.

Bus boarding

DART began loading passengers into the back doors of buses last month, among other operational changes in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

DART said this allowed them to restrict operator-passenger contact and install physical partitions.

Passengers with mobility problems who need to use the entrance ramp can still do so.

Although people enter from the back of the bus, the fees have not been waived. DART recommends using the GoPass app to purchase passes.

Social distancing

To enforce social distancing practices and protect the well-being of customers and employees, the DART headquarters lobby (1401 Pacific Avenue) remains closed to the public, including the DARTmart store and Lost and Found.

Ad Disclosure: Some of the links in this post are affiliate links and I will earn a commission if you go through them to make a purchase.

All transit center waiting areas have been temporarily closed, but DART users can still use the outdoor areas to board buses and light rail vehicles.

DART recommends keeping a six foot distance between other passengers and your DART operator, leaving an open seat between you and other users when available, avoiding large groups and staying home if you feel sick or have symptoms.

Cleaning and protection

DART said it is aggressively expanding cleaning and security protocols.

In addition to standard nighttime cleanings, DART vehicles receive additional cleanings throughout the day.

High touch surface areas, such as handrails, door knobs, grab rails, and hanging straps, are cleaned with a solution approved by the Environmental Protection Agency as successful in killing the coronavirus, as well as influenza, rhinovirus, norovirus, salmonella, staphylococcus and e-coli.

Procedures are maintained to isolate vehicles and areas that have been exposed to unsanitary and unsanitary situations. This includes the removal of vehicles from the service that have been exposed to biological risk situations for passengers.

For more DART tips on driving during the pandemic, click here.

Coronavirus's latest news The | Coronavirus Resources