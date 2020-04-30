Daniel Bryan says he and Brie Bella are just trying to survive

A bittersweet return to the roots.

On this brand new night Total fine, Nikki Bella and Brie Bella attended the premiere of WWE Friday night SmackDown In Los Angeles, and while her appearance was successful, the event also served as a painful reminder of the different issues the two sisters were dealing with.

Nikki was particularly affected, especially after visiting her doctor with her boyfriend. Artem Chigvintsev. In the past, you have been told that you would probably never fight again because of a serious neck injury; however, she was hoping that she could at least work in the ring.

"(Dr. Uribe) had given me bad news recently, and I am understanding that my career in the ring is over. I would love to participate in some way, and not just behind the scenes, but being in the front row, which means you're out of the ring, "Nikki said in a confessional." You are not participating in a match. There are managers and valet and you could be part of the stories. I just wanted to have that check-up to find out where I'm standing because I just want to know my future. "

However, Nikki's doctor appointment turned out to be extremely discouraging.

"That's the problem with you, Nik. You always come like, 'How about I just put my foot in the door …?'" Dr. Uribe told him. "So what are the chances that someone will come out of the ring, hit you and hit you in the back? Because that's part of the show."