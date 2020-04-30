Daniel Bryan says he and Brie Bella are just trying to survive

A bittersweet return to the roots.
On this brand new night Total fine, Nikki Bella and Brie Bella attended the premiere of WWE Friday night SmackDown In Los Angeles, and while her appearance was successful, the event also served as a painful reminder of the different issues the two sisters were dealing with.
Nikki was particularly affected, especially after visiting her doctor with her boyfriend. Artem Chigvintsev. In the past, you have been told that you would probably never fight again because of a serious neck injury; however, she was hoping that she could at least work in the ring.
"(Dr. Uribe) had given me bad news recently, and I am understanding that my career in the ring is over. I would love to participate in some way, and not just behind the scenes, but being in the front row, which means you're out of the ring, "Nikki said in a confessional." You are not participating in a match. There are managers and valet and you could be part of the stories. I just wanted to have that check-up to find out where I'm standing because I just want to know my future. "
However, Nikki's doctor appointment turned out to be extremely discouraging.
"That's the problem with you, Nik. You always come like, 'How about I just put my foot in the door …?'" Dr. Uribe told him. "So what are the chances that someone will come out of the ring, hit you and hit you in the back? Because that's part of the show."
He continued, "We're talking about big risks, you know. I mean, easily, a bad move is paralysis; you can't walk again. Your life would have ended, basically. And I know it's hard for you Nikki, but my answer it's still staying away. "
Nikki came out feeling defeated and, to free herself from the fight, decided to channel her energy into Artem's career. At that time, it had recently been cut from Dancing with the stars.
"I am a hustler, a swindler, a work horse … but being with Artem, I have learned that not everyone is like this," he said.
So while Nikki was working on a vision board for Artem, Brie was trying to spice up her marriage to Daniel Bryan (born Bryan Danielson) After feeling inspired by something her sister and Artem did share: a love for PDA.
"Seeing Nicole and Artem reminds me of how Bryan and I were at the beginning," Brie explained in a confessional.
However, when they broached the subject with Bryan, the couple ended up bumping into underlying issues in their relationship, including whether or not they wanted a second child.
"Right after hearing Brie say, 'Well, our family is not going to be as big as we had planned,' I'm a little upset by the demand for more PDAs," Bryan told the Total fine cameras "When I come here, I mean Brie and Birdie. But he has Birdie, he has Nicole, he has his business, he has all these other things, so it's easier for me to stay on the road.
Bryan added: "And that's one of the commitments we've made, and I think that's the problem. We both feel this disconnect. It just shows where we are in our relationship."
Reflecting on the argument in a confessional, Brie admitted that Bryan was "100 percent right."
"At the beginning of our relationship, I was just struggling and living my life. And I'm evolving as a woman," she said. "I am having opportunities that I never thought I would have in my life. I have worked so hard to get here. And I understand why it is difficult for Bryan. We have both changed and we both want different things, and we have to agree with that."
Although things seemed arranged between the two, the episode ended on a disturbing note after Bryan's confessional: "I often wonder if this type of relationship is sustainable at all. I think so many things are missing in each of our emotional lives. " We need to return to the same page. Honestly, we are just trying to survive. That's what it feels like. "
Artem and Nikki seemed to come to a better resolution after he expressed that he wanted Nikki to trust him instead of trying to direct his career for him. Nikki also felt better about her own job prospects, realizing that she could still be involved with WWE in a less dangerous role, perhaps by joining WWE Backstage, for which he got an audition.
Watch everything you missed by watching the full video Total fine episode here.
Catch a new episode of Total fine Thursday at 9 p.m., only on E!
%MINIFYHTML44f4b29b14ada3520c5626d592082ac613%