Dallas County Reports 5 More Deaths, 179 Additional Cases – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

The Dallas County Department of Health and Human Services reports five more deaths and 179 additional positive cases of the coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases across the county to 3,531, including 104 deaths.

“Today is our largest number of daily positive cases of COVID-19 reported so far. DCHHS epidemiologists tell us the increase is due to a change in CDC guidelines that allows our front-line workers, such as grocery store and department store employees, to be tested symptom-free in our street vendors, ”said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

Of the total 104 deaths reported to date, about 40% were associated with long-term care facilities.

The additional 5 deaths reported today include:

A man in his 20s who was a resident of the city of Balch Springs and was seriously ill at an area hospital. A man in his 60s who was a resident of the city of Dallas and was hospitalized. A man in his 70s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in Dallas and had high-risk underlying conditions. A woman in her 80s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the city of Dallas and was seriously ill at an area hospital. A woman in her 90s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the city of Dallas and was hospitalized.



Of the cases requiring hospitalization that reported employment, approximately 79% are critical infrastructure workers, with a wide range of occupational sectors affected, including: healthcare, transportation, food and agriculture, public works, finance, communications, clergy, response personnel and other essential functions. .

Of the cases requiring hospitalization, most were over the age of 60 or had at least one known high-risk chronic health condition. Diabetes is also a high-risk underlying health condition reported in approximately one third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

“All of the information above points to the importance of limiting unnecessary shopping trips and avoiding crowds in this increasingly dire situation. With the Governor's order established to open even more businesses tomorrow, your smart decisions to protect you, your family, and the community are more important than ever. It's been a long time and we've been locked up for over a month, but the underlying science-based advice from health experts hasn't changed, "Jenkins warned.

