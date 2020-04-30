Dallas Church still connects, supporting "Drive-Thru Thursday,quot; during pandemic – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– As the coronavirus forced the faith community to worship online, the Antioch Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church in the Oak Cliff neighborhood of Dallas is still working to keep members safely connected behind masked but smiling faces.

"Yes, it is a crisis," says Pastor Chris Wesley. "But for us, the crisis has generated a kind of creativity."

They call it "Drive-Thru Thursday,quot;.

Every week since in-person worship was banned, the church has come together to provide support and still stay connected with members, especially their so-called "elder saints," who may feel less comfortable with the technology required to communicate in line.

"It's different," admits Floyd Turner. "I can't follow that machine, not too well."

So the church has worked to connect safely both in person and through the driving effort, which always has cars lined up early and with good reason.

"The connection is really important," says Cheryl Wesley, Director of Community Services, Missions and Outreach. "They call us,quot; Antioch Community "and when we are not together, we miss it!"

And Bessie Harris, a member for about 25 years, was quick to accept.

Ad Disclosure: Some of the links in this post are affiliate links and I will earn a commission if you go through them to make a purchase.

"So is!" Harris says from the safety of his car, “I miss you hugs. I miss someone walking around telling me how much they love me! I miss all that!

And yet Harris says he will do whatever it takes for as long as it takes to avoid exposure to the deadly coronavirus.

"The church is not canceling, it is changing," says Pastor Chris Wesley about how his leadership and congregation are adjusting. "People who come from all over, from all walks of life to come pray, pick up food, just say hello and I see some smiling faces outside the house."

Some came to drop off donations, grab a hot dog or a virtual hug.

It is all evidence, they say, of the ministry that has gone beyond the building.

"We went with one person and she didn't know we were coming and she said that just the day before she had gone to a food bank, but it was closed," says Cheryl Wesley. "She did not want to call the church for help. But, the church went to her. And that confirms that we are doing what we are supposed to do in this hour."

Although restrictions on staying home have been eased, Antioch will continue to stream Sunday services online to help members stay safe.

"It is one thing that I don't have to worry about a thing, because I know that my family members here at church caught me, turned their backs on me and took care of me. So it's wonderful," says Harris.

Coronavirus's latest news The | Coronavirus Resources