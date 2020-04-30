Dallas and Fort Worth ISD to host virtual graduation ceremonies for the class of 2020 – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– Both Dallas ISD and Fort Worth ISD announced Wednesday that their districts will hold this year's graduation ceremonies to virtually protect everyone from COVID-19.

Dallas ISD graduation ceremonies will begin on May 22.

Fort Worth ISD will take place over a "multi-day period in June,quot;.

Efforts will be made to keep as much of the traditional ceremony as possible, Dallas ISD said in a press release.

Additionally, all 8,900 seniors will receive personalized banners to display at home recognizing them as members of the Class of 2020 at their high school.

As a special way to show support for this year's senior class, Dallas ISD invites the community to leave their residence from 7 to 7:10 p.m. Thursday, May 21, and recognize all the older students during a district-wide ovation.

Students and families will receive details on virtual graduation information for each campus, along with how to retrieve their gap and gown. Students should expect to receive notification from their principal next week.

In total, Dallas ISD will hold 37 graduation ceremonies from May 22 to May 31.

The coronavirus leaves the class of 2020 with excitement: prom, graduation "all ruined by this virus,quot;

In Fort Worth ISD, nearly 5,000 seniors will participate in "virtual,quot; graduations this spring as a result of the continuing threat from COVID-19.

However, the district said it plans to do everything possible to make this life event special for the 2020 Class of 21 campuses and their families.

In March, Fort Worth ISD Superintendent Kent P. Scribner announced that schools will remain closed and students will remain in their homes until further notice. Since then, Governor Greg Abbott has issued a directive that all schools will remain closed for the remainder of the school year.

"We made the decision that all schools will remain closed until we can bring students back to the buildings," said Dr. Scribner. “We believe that this decision to hold virtual graduation ceremonies is in the best interest of our students, their families, and our many employees who participate in graduation ceremonies each year.

"It is deeply disappointing that our seniors do not have a chance to celebrate their earned success in person with their peers, parents and teachers, but it is the right thing for all concerned."

The virtual graduation will use technology to allow students to share photos of themselves in a cap and gown, as well as a personalized message while "moving the tassel,quot; to indicate their status as recent graduates.

A link to a special online platform will allow family and friends to participate from anywhere.

Seniors who graduate will receive individual notices from their schools telling them when to pick up their caps and gowns and other graduation badges.

