DA police criticize rapist's alleged release from cold jail case – Up News Info San Francisco

UNION CITY (Up News Info SF) – The Alameda County District Attorney's Office and the Union City and Livermore Police Departments voiced strong criticism Thursday over a judge's decision to release without bond a suspect accused of assaulting two women in 1997 in a case that was not resolved until last year.

Last Friday, Alameda County Superior Court Judge Thomas Reardon, a veteran judge who was previously a prosecutor, awarded Gregory Paul Vien, 61, of Livermore, a reduction of his bond from $ 2.5 million to zero .

Defense attorney Melissa Adams said Reardon made that ruling after she filed a motion to reduce Vien's bail because his health problems make it unsafe for him to remain in the Santa Rita jail in Dublin due to the risk that it can be infected by the coronavirus if it remains there. .

Adams said he believes Vien has risk factors that health officials say make some people more likely to die if they contract the virus.

Reardon agreed to lower Vien's bail and release him, but also demanded that he wear an ankle monitor and not leave his home except to go to court or meet with his lawyers.

Vien, a maintenance worker, was charged last November with three counts of sexual penetration by a foreign object and two counts of forced intercourse for allegedly sexually assaulting a 41-year-old woman in Union City on May 6, 1997, and 22 of 15 years at Livermore on September 15, 1997.

DNA samples from a plastic Baskin-Robbins ice cream scoop that Vien discarded at Livermore that summer finally connected him to the two

cases, authorities said.

In announcing the charges, District Attorney Nancy O & # 39; Malley alleged that Vien attacked the 41-year-old woman in Union City while walking.

BART after work and dragged her to a secluded area, where he sexually assaulted her.

O & # 39; Malley alleged that Vien attacked the 22-year-old woman while walking near Livermore High School and sexually assaulted her.

In a statement this week, O & # 39; Malley said: "We vehemently argued against their release, and we strongly oppose releasing people accused of serious and violent crimes such as rape and sexual assault."

The union police also issued a statement of their strong objections.

"The Union City Police Department was surprised to learn that Alameda County Superior Court Judge Thomas Reardon recently released suspect Gregory Vien from prison for alleged concerns of exposure to the Coronavirus," the agency said in a statement. "In this case, Judge Thomas Reardon reduced the bond for suspect Gregory Vien from $ 2.5 million to $ 0, effectively releasing the alleged serial rapist back into the community."

Union City police said they are releasing information about the state of Vien to the community to "let them know that we, as the Livermore police and the District Attorney's Office, do not support this decision and feel it puts our communities in increased risk. "