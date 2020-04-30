CSU and UC students want to refund some fees since COVID-19 closed campus life – Up News Info San Francisco

HAYWARD (KPIX) – When universities stopped classes in person, students had to switch to online learning. That cut off much of the campus life the students were enjoying and paid for in advance. Now some are demanding the return of their money.

The Cal State East Bay campus looks like a postcard, mainly because nothing moves.

"Yes, it is a ghost town here for sure … it is surely a ghost town!" Freshman Angelina Knights, one of the few who still lives on campus, said, but it's not a great life.

The Recreation and Health Center is closed, and Knights says that despite paying for an expensive meal plan, since closing, the dining room mainly offers packaged sandwiches. She says there is no entertainment and that the only means of transportation is the city bus.

"We need some things up here. I understand that we are going through a crisis, but there are other things that we can solve, "he said." If they cannot avoid it, then the money must be returned. "

Getting that money back is the goal of federal class action lawsuits filed Monday against the UC and CSU systems. In addition to normal tuition and housing, CSU charges students between $ 847 and over $ 4,000 per year, depending on the school.

Noel García, an attorney for the firm filing the lawsuit, says schools should not keep the money if they no longer offer benefits.

"There are many parents who have lost their jobs during this time and getting that extra money back would be a great benefit, especially at this time of great difficulties," said Garcia.

But CSU says they are offering rebates for things not provided, such as housing and parking. But they say the lawsuit misrepresents the facts.

"Campuses continue to operate, and many personal services are now provided remotely, such as counseling, counseling, faculty hours, services for students with disabilities, and even telehealth care," CSU spokesman Michael Uhlenkamp wrote in a statement.

But CSU East Bay student Cece Hurtado says that's not the college experience she enrolled in.

"I recognize that they are doing everything they can practically do, but I think we are paying much more than what we are getting right now," he said. "And there should be some kind of compensation for that."

There are more than 700,000 students in the two university systems, and reimbursing fees could mean a loss of millions of dollars for universities. Therefore, students expecting a refund should not be under any illusion.

Lawyer Garcia says this type of class action lawsuit can take a long time to litigate, and even if they win, students can only get a small percentage of the fees they actually paid.