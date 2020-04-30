Cristina Cuomo addresses the violent reaction after Clorox bath treatments

Cristina Cuomo is speaking out loud.
Talking with People On Thursday, she spoke about the backlash she received after sharing a list of homeopathic treatments in a blog post in her online wellness magazine. The purist. In it, he said that he had been taking Clorox baths to help flush the COVID-19 virus from his body. They also made a list of several expensive herbal medicines and a $ 300 vitamin C drip to help boost immunity, which readers quickly noted were not affordable options for many.
After seeing criticism from experts condemning her dangerous recommendation, the editor-in-chief told the media that she was "aware that what I am about to talk about are remedies for people who are already in a privileged situation: we have a roof over our heads, enough food to eat and clean drinking water, and not everyone has that, "adding," There is great opposition against holistic medicine, I understand that. "
Since sharing her post, Cristina has also clarified that the remedy requires ¼ cup of Clorox and has insisted on not bathing the tub entirely. He also updated his post to say, "None of these natural remedies below should be taken without consulting a doctor or naturopath."
Still on the subject of his Clorox baths, he shared that he wanted to take the opportunity to provide solutions for people with coronaviruses, as little research is available. "Who knows if it worked or what it did, but I know that in nine days I removed most of that virus from my system," he explained. "Being a virus without a vaccine and without a cure, my resolution was to learn everything I can, to go to my own doctor Linda Lancaster and he follows his protocol, his recipe. And in no way am I saying please try this. It's just the path I took and I share it because there isn't much anecdotal evidence. "
On April 15, it was revealed that Cristina had tested positive for COVID-19. The shocking news came weeks after her husband Chris Cuomo announced that he had also contracted coronavirus and was on the road to recovery. Then the couple shared that their 14-year-old son Mario Cuomo He had also tested positive for the virus. During her interview with People, the mother of three said her daughters Bella and Carolina have yet to show symptoms, but still remain positive as their family's fight continues.
"I have to say that the fear I had was much greater than the fear I had while I was in it," he said. "I think there is so much anxiety right now around this virus, and part of it is the fear of knowing that there is no vaccine and that there is no proven cure or treatment."
