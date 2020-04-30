Crews knock down house fire in Andover – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – No one was injured following a house fire overnight in Andover.

Firefighters responded to the flames in a house in the 13000 block of Yucca Street Northwest. Several cars caught fire in the garage and the flames spread home.

The teams shot down the fire and no one was injured fighting the flames.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.