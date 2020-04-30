Crazy statistic shows how little the Packers care about supporting Aaron Rodgers

The herd's "attack,quot; could be anything less.

Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers has made a career of turning average men into superstars. That's not disrespect for the talented players he's paired with, but he hasn't exactly had the best surrounding cast to work on the offensive side of the ball. This is a poorly kept secret.

Sure, he's had Jordy Nelson, James Starks, Davante Adams, Greg Jennings and other recognizable names surrounding him. But there's one thing all those guys have in common: They weren't first-round picks.

MORE: SN's Latest NFL Power Ratings

In a statistic uncovered earlier in the week, the Packers' inability to surround Rodgers with help on the offensive side of the ball was on full display.

This really seems like bad organizational practice. Since Rodgers has been in Green Bay, the Packers have recruited offensive players three times in the first round, beginning with offensive linemen Bryan Bulaga in 2010 and Derek Sherrod in 2011. That 2011 draft would be the last time the Packers would take offense. until 2020, when they selected Utah State and Packers QB heir Jordan Love.

In a somewhat odd twist, Mercedes Lewis wasn't even recruited by the Packers. The Jaguars tight end made the trek north in 2018, joining Rodgers in Green Bay and connecting with him for a single TD pass in 2019, one of his 18 receptions as Packer.

Ad Disclosure: Some of the links in this post are affiliate links and I will earn a commission if you go through them to make a purchase.

2021 MOCK DRAFT: Predicting where Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields and others go

While there is never a guarantee that a first-round pick will play with first-round billing and hype, there is a reason why first-round picks are, well, first-round picks. Since 2006, there have been 53 wide receivers selected in the first round of the NFL Draft, and the Packers took none. In the 2020 NFL Draft, a draft that was billed as WR's deepest draft in years, the Packers selected precisely zero help in the wideout.

Usually when organizations find their franchise quarterback, they do their best to surround him with weapons. The Packers seem to have done the opposite. They may not have needed that first-round wide receiver in 2010 when they won the Super Bowl with Rodgers at the helm, but you can play the game what if all day: What if Rodgers had a pure No. 1? What if the Packers spend more money on free agency? What if Rodgers was surrounded with the right help?

Well, let's see if they give Jordan Love the … love they didn't really give Rodgers.