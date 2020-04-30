Craig Ehlo & # 39; shocked & # 39; by the comments of & # 39; Last Dance & # 39; by Ron Harper on protecting Michael Jordan

Could the story have been rewritten? Has "The Shot,quot; never existed?

Maybe.

In Sunday's Episode 3 of "The Last Dance," Michael Jordan's iconic shot of Craig Ehlo in the 1989 NBA Playoffs was put under the microscope. Jordan sank a series shot over Ehlo, securing the second playoff series victory of his career.

Ron Harper, also a member of those Cavaliers teams, expressed his displeasure during the episode by Cavs coach Lenny Wilkins, who put Ehlo in Jordan for that shot instead of him.

On Wednesday, Ehlo offered insight into Harper's comments, according to Cleveland.com:

I never said it was a Jordan stopper like Gerald Wilkins or anything. But back then Harp and I were on the court at the same time and he was our great offensive threat. So when I came in, it was obvious that I would protect Jordan so that Harp could rest on defense and play offense. Harp had never really talked about defense or surveillance of people. He wasn't a bad defender, I'll give him a lot, but I think those years with the Bulls where he got those championships, he was definitely the third or fourth fiddle, so he suddenly becomes this running defender, apparently. I don't really remember it during our time wanting to play defense so much. He surprised me with those comments, saying he wanted to protect Michael.

Bottom line: Ehlo was perfectly fine caring for Jordan, while questioning Harper's true desire to want to defend him. It looks like something that is infected to this day.

Whatever the case may be, "The Shot,quot; lives on to fame as one of Jordan's first true iconic moments, and if it was Ehlo or Harper, fate probably wouldn't have been rewritten.