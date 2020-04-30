covid-19: MCIIE develops a low-cost UVGI system to combat coronavirus – Latest news

The Malviya Center for Innovation, Incubation and Entrepreneurship (MCIIE) at IIT-BHU has developed an ultraviolet germicidal irradiation system (UVGI), which has been installed in the Covid-19 laboratory at BHU Hospital for disinfection.

Prof P.K. Mishra, project coordinator, said: "Realizing the urgent need to develop low-cost multipurpose instruments for effective disinfection in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, MCIIE devised this ready-to-use UVC-based product. The center has developed a wide range of UVC systems and our advanced systems ensure the removal of biological contaminants, such as viruses, bacteria, spores and allergens, by effectively treating moving air with UVC radiation. "

According to the latest research, the UVC light sterilizer can kill a variety of microorganisms, including viruses (including SARS syndrome, coronavirus, and Nipah virus) and bacteria in no time.

The system has a series of UV lamps (depending on the size of the installation site), each with a capacity of 22 watts.

According to Mishra, any virus can be inactivated up to 99 percent with the UVGI dose of 2,400 microwatts per second / square cm. This system can produce a UVGI dose of more than 2,400 microwatts per second / square cm to ensure complete inactivation of the coronavirus.

It also works with an automatic timer and its red / green visual indicator guarantees user safety against UV doses.

The system can be used in hospitals, operating rooms, ICUs and IVF laboratories, microbiological laboratories, special rooms, dental facilities, laboratories, pharmaceutical units and patient care rooms.

