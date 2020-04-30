Coronavirus Updates: Wisconsin Medical Device Maker Prepares To Fight COVID-19 – Up News Info

SOMERSET, Wis. (Up News Info) – In a simple red barn along Highway 64 in St. Croix County, a business dream began. It was on February 1, 1988, when the idea for a small plastics molding company began.

Its origin was to reduce the delivery time to bring products to the market.

"That is the goal and it is what we do very, very well," said Chetan Patel.

Chetan Patel's dream now employs 2,000 people at plants around the world. SMC, Ltd. It is based in Somerset, Wisconsin. It has plants in nearby Amery and a facility in Woodville, as well as in California, Massachusetts and Ohio.

SMC manufactures healthcare components and products for many of the world's leading medical device companies.

“Our customers' requests have skyrocketed on certain products that are related to COVID. Especially in the diagnostic space, the space for medical devices such as ventilators, respirators and the masks we manufacture, ”explains Patel.

When the new coronavirus pandemic was first reduced, SMC expanded its factories. Plants here and abroad now operate 24 hours, and in many cases seven days a week. The company is also hiring more employees and is unlicensed.

Much of that is due to the critically essential products and components that are produced to aid the COVID-19 fight.

"We don't manufacture the complete fan, but we make many of the key components for the fans," says Patel. "They had to be added overnight."

As well as the pressing need to greatly expand the nation's COVID-19 testing capabilities. SMC also plays a vital role there, making the plastic cartridges containing multiple samples.

"What would normally have taken 12 to 16 weeks, we reduced to two and a half weeks," adds Patel.

Despite all of this, Patel says the most rewarding thing is how the company's employees have met the challenge.

"At times like this, when everyone is going through this crisis, it feels satisfying to be able to help with that, instead of staying home," says Patel.

A barn-born business is now helping to save people around the world.