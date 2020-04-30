Coronavirus updates: latest COVID-19 headlines from April 30, 2020 – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML09976225f5fc2747a9e5dd4e71b79cd414%
MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Minnesotans hope to learn from Governor Walz about how the state's order to stay home will change. As it currently stands, the order will expire next week. Meanwhile, the federal government says it will not extend its social distancing guidelines, which expire on Thursday.
Here are the latest headlines from the COVID-19 pandemic:
- 5:31 pm.: The Mall of America announced that curbside pickup will begin for some retailers at the mall's north entrance as soon as Monday. Click here for instructions and a list of participating stores.
- 5:28 p.m .: The city of Rogers has reopened its playground equipment. They wrote on Facebook that they cannot guarantee that the surfaces are clean from COVID-19, and that use is "at the discretion of the parents."
- 5:13 p.m .: Whole Foods stores will soon offer free face masks to their customers across the country, according to a press release.
- 4:44 p.m.: Delta has teamed up with other planes to require travelers to wear face masks while flying.
- 3:00 pm.: The owner of the critically acclaimed Bachelor Farmer restaurant, coffee shop, and cocktail bar Marvel Bar says all businesses are permanently closed due to uncertainty amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
- 2:00 pm .: There are now 6,854 positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin, and 316 patients have died.
- 1:49 p.m.: The Olmsted County Juvenile Detention Center will close due to lower incarceration rates. A statement said the cost of maintaining the JDC was also becoming increasingly difficult, during this time of financial stress caused by COVID-19.
- 12:01 p.m .: Second Lady Karen Pence said Vice President Mike Pence was unaware of Mayo Clinic's policy on wearing face masks when she visited the Rochester facility on Tuesday.
- 11:52 a.m.: The Minnesota Landscape Arboretum will open to vehicles on Friday.
- 11:46 a.m.: Santa Teresa de Nueva Esperanza says 47 residents have died from COVID-19.
- 11am.: MDH reports 492 additional laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 24 deaths.
- 10:21 a.m.: The Minnesota State Fair is contesting social media posts claiming that this year's fair has been canceled due to the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic.
- 9:42 a.m.: In a Facebook post, Las Tortillas Mexican restaurant at Rosemount says it has fed at least 2,000 children with free lunches during the pandemic.
- 9:08 a.m.: In association with Governor Tim Walz, GiveMN announced that next week (May 1-8) it will be #GiveAtHomeMinnesota. The organization is urging Minnesotans to donate to local non-profit organizations and organizations as many are struggling to raise funds amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
- 8:05 a.m.:An additional 3.8 million US workers applied for unemployment insurance benefits last week, bringing the total number of US workers who have sought unemployment aid since March to at least 30 million.
- 4:32 a.m.:Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's leading infectious disease specialist, is optimistic about the ability of remdesivir, an antiviral medication, to shorten the time it takes for seriously ill patients to recover from COVID-19.