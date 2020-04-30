– During a briefing on Thursday where he issued the order to stay at the state home, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said he was frustrated by how Vice President Mike Pence's visit to the Mayo Clinic was overshadowed by a facial mask problem.

Pence returned to Minnesota on Tuesday to visit the Mayo Clinic in Rochester and learn about a new association for the coronavirus test.

While touring the Mayo Clinic, Pence was observed talking to healthcare workers and plasma donors, as well as touring a coronavirus testing lab for an explanation of the lab's capabilities. However, Pence notably did not wear a face mask.

The Mayo Clinic tweeted that it had been informed of the mask policy prior to its visit, but then deleted the tweet shortly after. When Up News Info contacted the Mayo Clinic for further comment, they responded, "Mayo shared the masking policy with the vice president's office."

At the daily briefing, Walz said it was unfortunate that Pence did not wear a face mask that overshadowed what the trip accomplished.

"I saw that Vice President Pence was in a facility today and was wearing a mask, so I appreciate that," he said.

He emphasized that the vice president's visit was "incredibly productive,quot; and that the association was "incredibly focused,quot;.

"The groundbreaking work that we were able to witness was very inspiring," said Walz.

Walz added that wearing masks in public during the pandemic is a good gesture for others and can prevent infected people from spreading the virus.

"I think there is a psychological piece behind this to show that we are all in this together and we are really understanding it," Walz said.

Esme Murphy of Up News Info-TV asked Pence why she was not wearing a mask during the visit.

"In my role as vice president, I get tested for the coronavirus every day, and literally everyone around me gets tested regularly," Pence said.

Karen Pence, the wife of Vice President Mike Pence, reportedly defended her decision not to wear a mask during a recent visit to the Mayo Clinic. She said she was not aware of the hospital's coronavirus policy until after she left.

During the visit, Pence received information about the state's association with Mayo and the University of Minnesota to expand COVID-19 testing. The association is expected to increase the state's capacity to 20,000 tests per day.