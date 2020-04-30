Coronavirus updates: Costco will require all workers and buyers to wear face masks starting May 4 – Up News Info

Costco announced Wednesday that all workers and buyers will be required to wear a mask or face covering starting next week in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The policy takes effect on May 4.

According to Costco, this new requirement does not apply to children under the age of two or to people who are unable to wear a mask due to a medical condition. The retail store says guests and members should practice social distancing, even with a face mask.

Meanwhile, the Minnesota Grocers Association recommends that all shoppers wear masks at all stores.

“Wear a mask or face mask while you are in the store. This is important as it protects both workers and customers. Please stay home if you don't feel well, "the association requested." Due to this crisis, there are unprecedented pressures in the food chain from farm to table. Deliveries arrive daily to keep your pantry stocked. We encourage Minnesota residents to remain calm and attentive while shopping. Buying too much of any product can prevent your neighbor from supporting his family. "

