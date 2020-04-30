Texas is moving ahead with its partial reopening scheduled for Friday despite increasing coronavirus cases and calls for more widespread testing. The data suggests that the state is doing less than half of its ideal projection of evaluating 40,000 people per day, and Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said his area needs "about four times as much evidence,quot; as it currently has. before going back to business.

"Texas: Fight every day to be dead or at the end of the body of evidence," Jenkins told Up News Info News' Omar Villafranca, "To open, you need to see [the number of cases] go down for two weeks."

Jenkins also called for tests to be done for those returning to work, so that if an employee becomes ill, he can be quickly detected and isolated to keep others safe.

"We still can't do that," he said.

Rural areas are also experiencing testing problems. Dr. Brian Weis, medical director at a Amarillo hospital that serves thousands in rural Texas, said they simply don't have enough tests to perform.

"There are a lot of patients who come to our emergency rooms that may have symptoms that suggest COVID, and we send them home and say, 'Take care of yourself. We can't examine it,'" Weis described. "We really don't have the ability to test right now."

The state has reported more than 26,000 coronavirus cases and more than 700 deaths in its approximately 29 million residents. At the time of reporting, Dallas County had tested less than 1% of its 3.6 million residents, and more than 3,000 had already tested positive for COVID-19.

