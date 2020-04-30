Coronavirus update: Pence's wife says she was unaware of mask policy during visit to Mayo Clinic

Karen Pence, the wife of Vice President Mike Pence, is defending her decision not to wear a mask during a recent visit to the Mayo Clinic, saying she was unaware of the hospital's coronavirus policy until she left.

In a Fox News Channel appearance Thursday morning, Ms. Pence said the vice president was following the advice of medical experts and that he had no intention of offending anyone. Pence, like other high-ranking White House personnel, is tested for the virus at least once a week.

“As our medical experts have told us, wearing a mask prevents you from spreading the disease. And knowing he doesn't have COVID-19, he didn't use one, "Ms. Pence said, adding that,quot; it was actually after he left the Mayo Clinic that he discovered they had a policy of asking everyone to wear a mask. "

"So, you know, someone who has worked in this entire task force for over two months is not someone who would have done something to offend someone or hurt someone or scare someone," he said.

The Mayo Clinic tweeted, then deleted, that it had informed the vice president of its "masking policy prior to arrival."

"Mayo shared the masking policy with the vice president's office," the health care system later said in its response.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that Americans wear cloth face covers in public places where other measures of social distancing are difficult to maintain, such as in supermarkets, especially in areas of significant community transmission.

Pence visited the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota on Tuesday. Images from the visit showed him unmasked when he met with an employee who had recovered from the virus, visited a laboratory where Mayo performs coronavirus testing, and during a roundtable discussion on Mayo's coronavirus testing and research programs.

Pence explained his decision that day, stressing that he has been frequently screened for the virus.

"As the vice president of the United States, I am regularly screened for the coronavirus, and everyone around me is screened for the coronavirus," Pence said. "And since I don't have the coronavirus, I thought it would be a good opportunity to be here, to be able to talk to these investigators, this incredible healthcare staff, look them in the eye and say 'thank you.'

President Donald Trump has repeatedly expressed his discomfort at wearing masks, saying he had no intention of wearing one when CDC's recommendations were revealed. And most senior staff have followed suit, at least when they're in the White House.

People entering the White House complex are tested for temperature, and those close to the President and Vice President are tested rapidly for COVID-19 to make sure they are not infectious.

Senior staff are also continually tested for infections to be detected quickly.

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that disappear within two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses, such as pneumonia or death. It has infected more than 1 million people in the United States, and more than 60,000 have died, according to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

