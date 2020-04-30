Coronavirus is not man-made, still studying laboratory theory.

WASHINGTON – The intelligence agencies of the EE. USA They have concluded that the new coronavirus "was neither man-made nor genetically modified," but say they are still examining whether the origin of the pandemic is due to contact with infected animals or an accident in a Chinese laboratory.

The statement by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, the clearinghouse for US spy agencies' website, comes as President Donald Trump and his allies have promoted the unproven theory that a disease laboratory Infectious diseases in Wuhan, the epicenter of The Chinese Outbreak was the source of the global pandemic, which has killed more than 220,000 people worldwide.

In recent days, the Trump administration has sharpened its rhetoric about China, accusing the geopolitical enemy and vital trading partner of failing to act fast enough to alarm the world about the outbreak or to stop the spread of the virus causing COVID. -19.

The new statement says: "The Intelligence Community also agrees with the broad scientific consensus that the COVID-19 virus was neither artificial nor genetically modified."

"The IC will continue to rigorously examine the emerging information and intelligence to determine whether the outbreak started through contact with infected animals or was the result of a laboratory accident in Wuhan."

Trump addressed the theory earlier this month, saying, "Increasingly, we are hearing the story." Secretary of State Mike Pompeo added: "The simple fact that we do not know the answers, that China has not shared the answers: I think it is very, very revealing."

Pompeo also pressured China to allow outside experts to enter the laboratory "so that we can accurately determine where this virus started."

While Trump and Pompeo have made public statements speculating about the lab, a US intelligence official. USA He questioned the idea that there was any pressure on the agencies to reinforce a particular theory. The intelligence official was not authorized to publicly discuss the issue and only spoke on condition of anonymity.

Scientists say the virus naturally arose in bats. Still, Pompeo and others have pointed the finger at an institute run by the Chinese Academy of Sciences. He's done groundbreaking research that tracks the probable origins of the SARS virus, finds new bat viruses, and discovers how they can jump into people.

"We know that the Wuhan Institute of Virology exists a few kilometers from where the wet market was," Pompeo said two weeks ago. The institute has an address 8 miles, or 13 kilometers, from the market that is considered a possible source.

U.S. authorities say the U.S. Embassy in Beijing raised concerns about possible security problems at the Wuhan lab in 2018, but have yet to find any evidence that the virus originated there nearly two years later.

The Chinese government said on Thursday that any claim that the coronavirus was released from a laboratory is "unfounded and purely manufactured from scratch."

Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang quoted the institute's director Yuan Zhiming as saying that the laboratory strictly implements biosecurity procedures that would prevent the release of any pathogens.

"I would like to point out again that the origin of the virus is a complex scientific problem, and should be studied by scientists and professionals," said Geng.

Geng also criticized US politicians who suggested that China should be responsible for the global pandemic, saying they should spend their time "better controlling the epidemic situation at home."

But a Chinese government spokesman, Zhao Lijian, showed that China was not above sowing confusion in the face of the pandemic. He tweeted in March the falsehood that the virus could come from the US Army. USA

___

AP writer Deb Riechmann contributed.