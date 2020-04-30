Coronavirus Information: What Happened Today

The drug everyone talks about
A federal trial suggests it may help people recover from the coronavirus much faster. But one study found it had no benefit for seriously ill patients. The F.D.A. It is likely to authorize its emergency use, an administration official told The New York Times.
All of that news came on Wednesday about an experimental antiviral drug called remdesivir (pronounced rem-DESS-ih-veer).
Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is optimistic about the drug, which was originally developed in the hope that it might be useful against the Ebola virus (it was not).
In In the federal trial, conducted by his organization, Dr. Fauci said that remdesivir seemed to speed recovery of Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, by about 31 percent compared to a placebo. While that "doesn't seem like a knockout," he said, "what it has shown is that a drug can block this virus."
But the other study, conducted in China and Posted in The Lancet, it poured some cold water on the buzz. Although apparently safe and well tolerated, the drug was not found to provide patients who were already critically ill with any significant benefit. That study leaves open the possibility that remdesivir may be of some help earlier in the course of the disease or in less severe cases.
The drug's maker, Gilead Sciences, dealt carefully on Wednesday, saying it was "aware of the positive data emerging,quot; from the federal study. Trading in their stocks stopped.
Warnings Remdesivir has never been approved as a treatment for any disease. The science about it remains uncertain. The federal study and the data it released have not yet been peer-reviewed, prompting some questions about whether the results were announced prematurely, perhaps for political reasons.
Hopes have been raised about medicines that looked promising but later proved ineffective, or in the case of hydroxychloroquine, downright damaging. There is no approved treatment for Covid-19 yet.
A frantic search. Another experimental treatment for severely ill coronavirus patients is to give them blood plasma from recovered patients whose antibodies can help the recipients. But there is not close enough to "convalescent plasma,quot; to turn around.
A boost to keep meat in stores
Concerns have been raising about meat shortages, because many packaging plants in the US USA They have become virus hot spots, causing some to shut down.
Unions and advocates have rejected, saying too little is being done to protect employees, who often shoulder-to-shoulder on production lines, one of the reasons plants are hot spots in the first place. Federal agencies recently issued safety guidelines to protect prosecution workers, but compliance is voluntary and, according to some in the industry, nearly impossible.
So far, at least 20 meat plant workers have died from the virus, according to a union, and thousands more have become ill.
With several large plants closed, the slaughter capacity has decreased significantly, leaving some farmers to kill livestock that they can no longer sell for processing.
Scandal in Iran: With the decline in chicken sales, Iranian poultry factories killed 15 million chicks this month. Videos of a truck throwing birds into a ditch where they were buried alive caused an uproar.
Do quarantines make us night owls?
The pandemic has changed the rhythms of our lives in many ways, including, apparently, our biorhythms.
New York City may be the city that never sleeps, but data on residential electricity use shows that when New Yorkers are trapped in their homes, they stay in bed a little longer.
On a typical weekday, energy consumption in the city increases dramatically from about 6 a.m. at 7:30 a.m., based on data from 400 apartments collected by Columbia University. But these days without a daily commute or a rush to get kids ready for school, the surge comes later in the morning.
Before the stay-at-home orders went into effect, electricity usage would drop sharply again around 9 a.m., as many people left their apartments for the day. But now, keep climbing all day long as people work and study from home, or cook more, clean more, and watch more television.
The normal swell at night, when people came home and turned on the lights, is now also less abrupt. And the data suggests that people stay awake later, with more total use at night and higher demand even as midnight approaches.
Overall, the data showed that people use about 7 percent more electricity on a weekday and 4 percent more on weekends than before the pandemic.
Utilities across the country say residential customers are using more electricity during the day. But companies generally use much more power than residences; Because many companies are closed now, overall energy demand has decreased, in some places by 10 percent or more.
What you can do
Try a little workout. Four seconds of high-intensity exertion, repeated periodically throughout the day, could counteract some of the unhealthy metabolic consequences of sitting for hours.
Burying the ax. Some people are using time in isolation to resolve deep grudges.
Pick up the phone. A young writer recommends rediscovering the old-fashioned phone call as a way to keep in touch with friends and build relationships.
What are you doing
As we prepared to begin quarantine, I started a baking group on Facebook. I am a home cook and have a personal interest in learning to bake, and now more than 1,700 people have joined me in this group. Every week I post a series of baking challenges and learn new things. Most of us are baking for friends and family that we can't spend time with right now.
– Abby Kumpel, Pittsburgh
Let us know how you are dealing with the outbreak. Send us a response here, and we can include it in a future newsletter.