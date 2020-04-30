Coronavirus in Minnesota: State fair responds to false posts about cancellation – Up News Info

The Minnesota State Fair is contesting social media posts claiming that this year's fair has been canceled due to the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We have been informed of social media posts spreading rumors and false information," the Minnesota State Fair Twitter account posted. "The State Fair has not been (sic) canceled."

IMPORTANT: We have learned of publications circulating on social networks that spread rumors and false information. The state fair has not been canceled. All official, accurate and updated information will be shared directly with us: https://t.co/e6mKdbd9cR. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/kwkVhtz3B1 – Minnesota State Fair (@mnstatefair) April 30, 2020

The fraudulent publication made the following statement: "After careful consideration, it is with great regret that the Minnesota State Fair Board has decided to cancel & # 39; The Great Minnesota Get Together & # 39;. This decision was made with the health and safety of our participants, vendors, and sponsors in mind. That being said, it is even more difficult for us to announce that there will be no refunds or transfers of pre-purchased tickets. There simply is not enough money, although we hope to be able to bring it back from 30 August to September 6, 2021 ".

The status of the 2020 Minnesota State Fair has been in the air since Governor Tim Walz issued the order to stay home. (That order, which ends next week, will be addressed by Walz on Thursday, and some hope it will be extended.)

Last week, the fair's general manager, Jerry Hammer, said they are not considering delaying the fair, shortening it, or imposing significant restrictions on fair attendees, meaning it will either happen normally or be canceled entirely.