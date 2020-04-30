Coronavirus in Minnesota: Small Business Fight Joins to Sue Governor Tim Walz – Up News Info

Latest news | Community Resources | COVID-19 Information | Download our application | CBSN Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Another round of Minnesotans will learn Thursday when they return to work.

That's when Governor Tim Walz is expected to announce an update to the stay-at-home order, as well as which industries may reopen. The state order will expire on May 4.

Larger stores like Best Buy and HOM Furniture are already gearing up to reopen for scheduled appointments, but smaller companies are wondering when their turn will come.

READ MORE: Family businesses in MN struggle to survive amid COVID-19 pandemic

A fighting opportunity is what Title Boxing owners in Arden Hill are asking for. It has been closed for weeks, as has Yoga by Blisstopia in Blaine, and several other small businesses that are now part of a lawsuit against the governor. They demand that you lift the order that keeps your doors closed while others prosper. Dan McGrath is a spokesperson for the plaintiffs.

"It's for everyone who owns a small business in the state of Minnesota and wonders why I can't sell Nike in my store, but Walmart can still sell the same shoes there. I'm only going to have a couple of customers in my store at At the same time, Walmart has 500 there at one time. Why can't I be open, "said McGrath.

State officials did not comment directly on the lawsuit, but acknowledged the difficulties small businesses face. Commissioner for the Department of Employment and Economic Development Steve Grove said the governor's executive orders on which businesses are essential and when others should be opened are based on national data and guidance.

Ad Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

"We have to keep looking at these issues very closely, looking for ways in which we can start to open ourselves reflectively. And I think, you know, we're talking to small businesses across the state to do that well," Grove said.

READ MORE: Businesses that have tough conversations about staying afloat

Some companies that are already open are removing their restrictions. Best Buy now offers appointment-based purchases in the store instead of just picking them up on the sidewalk. HOM Furniture opened its showrooms, but also for appointments only. It will limit the number of clients that can enter to guarantee social distance.

The changes to keep shoppers and staff safe from COVID-19 are part of the new normal, as Governor Walz turns the dial to reopen the economy.

Some outdoor recreation and landscaping businesses were part of the first wave earlier this month, after offices and industrial facilities. Even with another round to be announced Thursday, those suing the governor say it is not enough.

"The day everyone can trade the way they want, freely within the laws of the land, is the day we will drop the lawsuit," said McGrath. "We can mitigate the risks of the COVID-19 pandemic without infringing on the rights of our people or destroying the backbone of our economy, which is our small businesses."

CONTACT US: Do you have a story about the COVID-19 pandemic to share with us? Please contact us here.