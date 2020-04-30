Coronavirus in Minnesota: Minnesota National Guard presents CrossFit on Wednesdays targeting school children – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – The Minnesota National Guard is using its partnership with the Minneapolis Public Schools to boost virtual physical fitness during these times of social estrangement.

Since classrooms are empty, recruiters are using technology to put themselves in front of youth and keep students motivated and stress-free during these uncertain times.

Distance learning forced Lauren Wheeler, Edison High School life fitness instructor, to think outside the box to keep her students motivated.

"I still wanted to see my students, I didn't want them to be stressed," Wheeler said.

She took what was a one-of-a-kind visit to Staff Sergeant Anthony Pace's class and created a virtual training, Cross Fit Wednesday, where students can focus on physical fitness, giving them a break from the new normal of life with COVID- 19.

"I feel like it really takes my stress off during that period of time, so it really takes my mind off it," said Marcus Poe. "It's hard work. It teaches you never to give up and push yourself.

Students like Poe and Delanie Moore say this training is important for both physical and mental health.

Ad Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

"At school, you walk at least 2 miles a day between classes. Without that, you really don't exercise as much," Moore said. “Exercising for the elderly helps me a lot. It's a good way to relieve stress for me. "

Pace and his exercise partner, specialist Haynes, say this virtual setup keeps them involved while schools are closed.

"It is good to be part of the community and be active in the schools, you know, to have a presence. And for the students I feel that it is good for them to have something, so that they can stay active. I imagine that everyone is locked in the rooms and their living rooms, ”said Pace.

It's not just Edison students who join in all the virtual fun. Pace says some recruits are joining, along with other high schools in the surrounding areas.

"It's actually gotten a lot bigger than I thought," Pace said.

Getting bigger and fit is what some students hope will be the result of all this exercise. Her teacher hopes it will lead to a lifestyle change that will have a positive impact on their lives forever.

"Learning to keep exercising for a lifetime can still be exercised, even under this pandemic," Wheeler said.

National Guard recruiters provide other classes for students practically to keep them engaged. CrossFit Wednesdays can be found on the Minnesota Army National Guard website. Anyone is welcome to join.