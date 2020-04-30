Coronavirus in Minnesota: Governor Walz extends housewife request for 2 weeks; Allows sidewalk pickup for retail stores – Up News Info

Latest news | Community Resources | COVID-19 Information | Download our application | CBSN Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced Thursday afternoon that he will extend the home stay request for two weeks, and allow for curbside pickup for retail stores.

The order to stay in the governor's home was due to expire on Monday, May 4. Thursday's announcement means the order will continue until at least May 18.

Walz announced the update at 2 p.m. briefing, saying Minnesotans have saved lives and brought critical time to the health care system by staying home.

READ: Governor's Executive Order Extending Stay-at-Home Order (.PDF)

"From developing the hospital's critical capacity to launching a landmark testing strategy, Minnesota has made significant progress in preparing for the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic," said Walz. “Minnesotans have made this possible by staying home and keeping the infection rate low. But now is not the time for sudden movements. There is more work to be done, and we need to keep this virus simmering, not boiling. Our action today prioritizes the safety of Minnesotans while taking strategic and cautious steps to get people back to work safely. ”

In another major update, the governor announced that retail and other non-critical businesses can resume operations with a curb pickup on Monday, May 4.

"This will get as many as 30,000 Minnesotans back to work in a safe and coordinated manner," said the governor's office.

To open for curbside pickup, businesses must do the following:

– Develop and publicly publish a plan on how to open safely.

– Use online payment whenever possible.

– Employees and customers must wear masks and protective equipment.

– In the sidewalk collection scenarios, the social distancing guidelines are applied. If possible, customers should not abandon their vehicle.

– In delivery scenarios, items must be deposited outside the customer's residence.

"Listening to Minnesota business and labor leaders about how to ensure the safety of workers and customers is at the core of our decision-making process," said Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development Commissioner Steve Grove. "Today's announcement is the right next step to help more Minnesotans return to work safely and reopen more business to speed up our economy again."

Should a virus emerge, says the Governor, we can "stand up,quot; at alternative care sites within 72 hours. Ad Disclosure: Some of the links in this post are affiliate links and I will earn a commission if you go through them to make a purchase. – Patrick Kessler (@PatKessler) April 30, 2020

As part of his executive order Thursday, Walz encouraged all Minnesotans to wear a "made-or-homemade mask at all times,quot; when they leave their homes for any place where social distancing is difficult. Walz also encouraged those who can telecommute to continue doing so.

As for the next steps, Walz says state officials are working hard to ease restrictions on elective surgeries, and an announcement is expected in "a couple of days." Because the state slows down the spread of the virus, more hospital beds are available, according to Walz.

Minnesota Republican Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka has been a vocal critic of Walz's extensions of orders to stay home. It released a statement shortly after Thursday's extension announcement.

"The Governor is asking the right questions and looking at the correct data, but I am disappointed that he is not turning the dial any further today." I think it should move faster and faster, opening businesses again in Minnesota, ”said Gazelka.

Walz indicated at a press conference in Worthington on Wednesday that his plan is to slowly reduce restrictions in the state rather than risk a large increase in COVID-19 cases.

"I know that one of the worst parts of all this is the uncertainty in everything," Walz acknowledged.

Worthington is home to the JBS plant, where at least 239 workers have tested positive for the virus. Nobles County has the second highest number of COVID-19 cases in the state due to the outbreak.

The governor said the intent of his stay-at-home order was to delay the peak of the pandemic to buy time to increase hospital capacity, testing and tracking; promote social distancing; and accumulate supplies of personal protective equipment.

Last week, Walz slightly relaxed the rules, allowing as many as 20,000 companies that employ 80,000 to 100,000 workers to resume operations this week. But he left the closings of bars, restaurants, theaters and other businesses in place.

