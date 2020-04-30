Coronavirus in Minnesota: Cloquet Meat Market becomes the center of the food drive – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – You don't have to go far to see how people take care of each other right now.

In Cloquet, a meat market has become the center of great food. It started with a donation, and in a few weeks it has grown to give $ 70,000 to people in need.

"The entire economy has been difficult for a lot of people right now," said John Lind, owner of B,amp;B Market in Cloquet with his wife. Last month, a friend stopped by and donated 100 pounds of ground beef. It was his way of giving back.

"A year and a year and a half ago, his son contracted leukemia and the community got involved and helped him," said John. He put the good deed on Facebook.

What happened next took him by surprise. Regulars and even complete strangers began to arrive, wanting to help. They have given donations ranging from $ 5 to $ 1,500, all to go toward food for those who need it most.

Ad Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

"Every day it seems like more and more," John said. "It is surprising how people who do not have much are even entering. There is an older lady who came the other day and does not have much, but she accumulates rooms." She donated $ 50 in rooms. "

Donations have been received from across the area and from people of all ages. One of the largest cash donations so far came from a fifth grader.

"It feels really good," said Amaija Halli, 11. Halli and her father have been making masks for first responders. As a result, he has received donations of his own. But she took that money, over $ 1,000, and gave it to B,amp;B.

"I think it is a good way to keep the community thinking that not everything is wrong," said Halli.

B,amp;B now received $ 70,000 and helped 4,000 people, but they have now increased their goal. Initially they expected a thousand or two dollars. Her new goal is $ 100,000.

"It makes your heart feel good. People recognize it and, as I said, we could not do it without the support of the community. It's been amazing, "said John.