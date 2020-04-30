Coronavirus cases at Terminal Island Federal Prison rise 900% in one week – Up News Info Los Angeles

– The coronavirus outbreak at federal prison on Terminal Island continues to worsen, and more than half the population is now positive for the disease.

The number of cases increased 900% in just one week, leaving prisoners' families and staff concerned.

One, who agreed to speak to Up News Info Los Angeles on condition of anonymity, said they were afraid to go to work every day and were afraid it would test positive.

The employee's reaction comes as the coronavirus outbreak at Terminal Island Federal Prison continued to worsen.

When the staff member said they were asking for personal protective equipment in mid-March, they said they had been turned down.

"Nothing was provided to the staff," said the worker. "They denied us and told us that it could scare the inmates."

So far, 570 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19, up from 443 on Tuesday. As it was on Wednesday, 54% of the inmate population tested positive for the disease, two of whom died and 10 staff members tested positive.

Mobile field units were installed in the low-security facilities and authorities said the sick inmates were separated from the rest of the population, but that did not stop the spread of the deadly disease.

The employee said he believed the outbreak started with a single staff member and spread like wildfire throughout the prison population.

According to the employee, PPE was provided around April 1, but by then the outbreak had already started. Those with loved ones incarcerated at the facility are concerned that there will be more deaths, and the employee said they are, too.

"All they are going to do is put my photo on the news and say that another hero died," said the employee. "Wow."

The Federal Bureau of Prisons responded by saying that PPE was initially provided in a manner consistent with the guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but as of April 3, equipment was provided to all staff members.